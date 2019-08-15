Beryl Wilcox Tutor, 85, of Gordonsville, died on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Countryside Assisted Living in Pratts. Born on February 25, 2019, in England, she was the daughter of the late Welford and Elizabeth Wilcox. She was the wife of the late William "Bill" Tutor. Mrs. Tutor is survived by a daughter, Rebecca Sweeney of Gordonsville; two sons, Gary Edward Wilcox of London England, and Richard Tutor and wife, Teresa, of Alabama; two brothers, Clifford Wilcox and David Wilcox; one sister, Jean Norman, all of England, seven grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. A graveside funeral was held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019, at Spring Grove Cemetery in Mineral, with Pastor Steve Swartz officiating. The family received friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday evening, August 8, 2019, at Preddy Funeral Home in Gordonsville.
