On Thursday June 27, 2019, Elinor St. Clair Vasquez, 85, was called home to the Lord. Elinor was born in Charleston, West Virginia, to James William St. Clair and Daisy Litz St. Clair. Elinor leaves behind her beloved husband of 61 years, Bob; children, Mary Cate Vasquez Bauer, Robert Frank Vasquez, and Neta Vasquez Davis (Steven Davis); siblings, James William St. Clair (Doris St. Clair), and Litz St. Clair Jarvis (William Jarvis); grandchildren, Ryann Fleming Castaneda (Ricardo Castaneda), Robert Frank Vasquez III, Margaret Katherine McGovern Vasquez, Zachary James Davis, and Chloe Anne Davis; great-granddaughter, Isabella Gloria Castaneda, six nieces and nephews, and numerous grandnieces and grandnephews. Elinor and Bob moved to the area in 1961 when Bob joined the Woodberry Forest faculty. For 39 years, Elinor was a surrogate mother to countless Woodberry boys, helping them transition to and through the WFS experience. For the past 58 years, Elinor touched so many lives in the local community by both starting and tirelessly assisting numerous Charities and Outreach Programs. Elinor's legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of her loved ones, and all who knew her. Her unending devotion to her family, infectious laugh, smile and quick wit will always be remembered. She was a role model for so many embodying a rare strength of spirit and Godly, unconditional love. She brought joy to everyone with whom she came into contact. A memorial funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Orange Presbyterian Church with Pastor Rebekah Tucker-Motley officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Children's Home Society of Virginia, https://chsva.org/donate-now-chsva/. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.
