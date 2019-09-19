Ann Mae (Sullivan) Verling, age 95, of Spotsylvania, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Dogwood Village of Orange County. She was born in Spotsylvania, the eldest of the late Alphonso Sullivan Sr. and Lora Peacher Sullivan. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Lester L. Verling; as well as five sisters and six brothers. Survivors include her daughter, Peggy Manning (Walter); son, Lamont Verling (Belinda); daughter, Judy Skinner (Ray); son, Jeffrey Verling (Earl); four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; sister, Loraine Cooper of Fredericksburg; and many cherished nieces and nephews. You never had to anticipate what Ann was thinking because she would make you aware of that immediately - there was never any second guessing on that! She was a loving mother and known for being caring, generous, and fun loving. Her family was the love of her life and she treasured the company of her grandchildren, siblings, nieces and nephews. She was the family matriarch and loved to host and entertain those she cared for. Ann enjoyed singing, dancing and listening to her country music as well as maintaining her flower gardens. Her analogy was that children grow up so fast they're like sand in your hand. Held loosely, with an open hand, the sand remains where it is. The minute you close your hand and squeeze tightly to hold on, the sand trickles through your fingers. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and all of those who knew her. The family wishes to thank all the nurses and staff at Dogwood Village for their devoted kindness, support and love. A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 16, 2019, at Craigs Baptist Church with interment at the church cemetery. The family received friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Craigs Baptist Church or charity of your choice. Online guestbook available at johnsoncares.com. Remembering you is easy, we do it every day. Missing you is the heartache that never goes away.
