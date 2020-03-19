Robert G. Vogt Jr. "Bobby" died peacefully on Sunday March 8, 2020. Bobby was born on October 4, 1942, into the Vogt family on Green Springs of Louisa County Va. He and his two sisters were raised by their loving mother, Mary Knight Vogt. His sisters are Linda Peyton and her husband, Cecil, of Gordonsville Va., and Judy Sacra and her husband, James, of Louisa Va. Bobby was married to Dolly Gremillion of Barboursville, Va. on February 7, 1964. Dolly was the love of his life. They were married for 56 years and resided in Barboursville, Va. Together they had two children whom they loved. They are Lorinda V. White and her husband, Gary, of Orange Va., and Robby Vogt and his wife, Kathy, of Barboursville, Va.; two grandchildren, Vicky W. Pross and her husband, Ryan, of South Dakota, and Christopher White of Orange Va. Bobby Loved his family very much. Bobby, when he was a young boy wanted three things in life, (1) to have a loving wife, (2) to have a loving family and (3) to understand God's word the bible, because there were many things he did not understand. Bobby said that he was able to accomplish all three things because he and Dolly began to study Gods word together and studied for over 56 years. Researching many bible subjects and putting God's word to practice in their marriage, the lives of their children and grandchildren, as well as many others they studied the Bible with throughout the years. Bobby and Dolly were baptized together as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on September 12, 1964. Over the years they have come to have a very large spiritual family. Because of his faith in his God Jehovah and his son Jesus Christ, Bobby told Dolly, his children and family, not to worry or be sad for him because he was not worried as he looked forward to the Bible's promise of a wonderful resurrection, and everlasting life, where he would enjoy the benefits of Gods Kingdom that Jesus told all of his followers to pray for at Matthew 6:9,10. Bobby's favorite scriptures was Isaiah 41:9,10. His family would like to thanks all those who have been a source of great encouragement to the family, by your calls, cards and food you prepared. For Bobby, he would like to thank the Hospice of the Piedmont, and also Dr. Robert Dreiser and his staff at the Emily Couric Cancer Center at the University Hospital. Memorial service will be private. Preddy Funeral Home Gordonsville, VIrginia
In memory
