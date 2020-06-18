Alice, at age 91, went to be with her Lord on June 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John A. Walker of Keswick in September of 2012. Alice was also preceded in death by her mother and father, Adelaide and Roderick G. Cowherd; sister, Marion L. Janney; and a brother, Rod G. Cowherd. Alice is survived by a brother, Walton R. Cowherd (Sara) of Richmond and sisters, Anne T. Handy (Wes) of Wheelersburg, West Virginia, and Mary Jane Cook (Tom) of Richmond. In addition to the named family members, Alice has a multitude of loving nieces and nephews around the country. After graduating from the University of Virginia School of Nursing, Alice went to work for the UVA Medical Center and then later moved into the private medical sector. Upon retiring she moved to Keswick with her husband until his death where upon she moved to Richmond to live at Discovery Village until her passing. Alice was cherished by many. She was a friend to all and especially senior citizens near her home in Keswick. She was an accomplished gardener sharing her flowers with all and an exceptional seamstress. Above all Alice was dedicated to her family. The family would like to express a special thank you to her nieces, Anna C. Bryant, Sara L. Cowherd, Jane C. O'Toole (deceased) and great niece, Jessica S. Baggarley. Each of them provided her with care at the assisted living facility. Alice requested that any donations made be made to either the Gordonsville Baptist Church, 303 West Gordon Ave., P.O. Box 926, Gordonsville, VA 22942, or to the FOX Parkinson Foundation, Donation Processing, The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. Alice was buried at the Maplewood Cemetery in Gordonsville, Va., on June 16, 2020.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Alice Walker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
In memory
promotion
Buy Local is a directory of businesses in our area who are offering gift cards for sale. If you do not currently have a gift card program, but would like to offer one right now or on an on-goi…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.