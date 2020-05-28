January 4, 1935 - Wednesday, May 20, 2020 Floyd "Frog" Edward Wallace, 85, of Mine Run, passed away peacefully at his home with his family at his side on May 20, 2020. Floyd was a quiet family man who was loved and well respected by everyone who knew him. He worked at the FMC plant until it closed and later retired from Martin Marietta (Luck Stone) in Spotsylvania where he worked in the quarry. Floyd sold used car parts, cut and sold firewood, provided wrecker service towing cars for many years, working tireless hours in order to provide for his family. People would come from near and far regardless of the hour or day and "Frog" would always accommodate them with a smile on his face. He married young to the love of his life, Everene Brooks. They raised four children and many of their grandchildren. There was always a pot of coffee and a place at the kitchen table for good conversation. Words cannot express how many people have been helped and how many hearts have been touched by this quiet loving soul. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him. Floyd leaves behind a son, Jimmy Wallace of Mine Run; daughter, Denise Richardson of Orange; daughters-in-law, Julie Pratt (Gary) and Patty Perry; and son-in-law, Dennis Hall. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, "Bo" Wallace (Gina), Tina Kruse (Alan), Jeremy Wallace (Jessica), Jesse Wallace (Christin), Johnathon Wallace (Cierra), and Kenny Richardson; 13 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Floyd was predeceased by his wife, Everene Brooks Wallace; parents, Emma Magaline Sullivan and John DeWitt Wallace; daughter, Dianna Hall; son, Jackie Wallace; son-in-law, Dickie Richardson; and granddaughter, Christy Richardson. Floyd was the last of eleven siblings. Special thanks to all the workers from Hospice of the Piedmont who were so kind and caring, including Danielle Wallace (granddaughter) who also works with Hospice. A visitation will be held from 12 until 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Craigs Baptist Church, Spotsylvania, with the funeral service to begin at 1 p.m. with social distancing. Reverend John Swain will officiate. Burial will follow in the family cemetery. Online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com.
May 30
Visitation
Saturday, May 30, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
1:00PM-2:00PM
Craigs Baptist Church
14123 W. Catharpin Road
Spotsylvania, VA
14123 W. Catharpin Road
Spotsylvania, VA -
May 30
Service
Saturday, May 30, 2020
2:00PM-3:00PM
2:00PM-3:00PM
Craigs Baptist Church
14123 W. Catharpin Road
Spotsylvania, VA -
14123 W. Catharpin Road
Spotsylvania, VA -
May 30
Cemetery
Saturday, May 30, 2020
1:00AM
1:00AM
Wallace Family Cemetery
Catharpin Road
Spotsylvania, VA
Catharpin Road
Spotsylvania, VA -
