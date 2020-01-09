John Anderson Warren Jr. (J.A. Warren), age 86, of Barbourville, Ky. and Orange, Va., departed this life on Sunday, December 29, 2019, in Culpeper, Va. of natural causes. He was the son of John A. and Bertha Warren, born to them on October 6, 1933. J.A. leaves behind one brother, Bige Warren; sisters, Sallie Cox and Lois Mills; and beloved wife, Shirley D. Warren. J.A. also leaves behind his 12 children, Connie Yount, Kathy Biszantz, Christopher Warren, Michael Warren, Peter John Warren, Mary Magdalene Cooper, Martha Grace Warren, Faith Hollingsworth, Pearl Warren-Knauss, James Warren, Geraldine Bacote, and Katharine Charity Rickford. JA leaves behind close to 30 grand and great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends. J.A. was baptized in the Pentecostal faith and a Veteran of the United States Air Force. J.A. also owned many successful businesses in Washington, D.C. and Kentucky. Services for J.A. Warren will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Home, 31440 Constitution Highway, Locust Grove, VA 22508, beginning with the visitation at 11 a.m. and the funeral at 12:30 p.m. The burial for J.A.'s final resting place at Culpeper National Cemetery, 305 US Ave, Culpeper, VA 22701, will be held at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org. Online guestbook available at johnsoncares.com.
