John B. Washington, 85, of Orange, Va., passed on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Dogwood Village Nursing Home. A memorial gathering will be held from 1 until 3 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019, at Tibbs Funeral Home & Cremation, 503 N. Main St., Culpeper, VA 22701. An online guestbook is available at tibbsfuneralhome.com.

