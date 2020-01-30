Sara Otelia Wells Waugh, 88, died on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at her residence on Bushy Mountain Road, Orange. Born on July 30, 1931, in Roanoke, she was the youngest daughter of the late Lawrence W. Wells and Corinne Ponton Wells of Terrace View Farm in Forest, Virginia. She was also predeceased by her husband, Robert Gary Waugh Sr.; one brother, Lawrence Wells Jr.; and one sister, Nancy Whitten. She was a retired school teacher and a member of the Bethlehem United Methodist Church, Unionville. She is survived by one daughter Corinne B. Cummings and husband, Ted, of Manakin-Sabot; two sons, Robert Gary Waugh Jr. and wife, Mary, of Ashland, and Wells Waugh and wife, Sharon, of Racoon Ford; five grandchildren, Nicole Chandler Waugh Lillard and husband, Robert, John Tyler Waugh, Sara Page Hobson Waugh, Kelly Meghan Bradley and husband, Brooks, and Andrew Ford Cummings; four great-grandchildren, Sloane Bradley, Landon Bradley, Holden Bradley, and Kellen Lillard; and one sister, Virginia Johnson of Michigan. A graveside funeral service was held on Monday, January 27, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Oakwood Cemetery, Unionville. The Rev. Ralph Satter and the Rev. Jeffrey Smith will officiate. The family received friends on Sunday, January 26, 2020, from 5 until 8 p.m. at the Preddy Funeral Home, 250 W. Main Street, Orange, VA 22960. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 23258 Village Road, Unionville, VA 22567, or the New Century Hospice 941 Glenwood Station Lane, Unit 204, Charlottesville, VA 22901. The family would like to thank the staff of Home Instead, MaLisa Lacy and Venessa Carnes of New Centry Hospice and Ola May Humes, Faye Autry and Rosalie Arnold for their loving care.
