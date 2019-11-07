Floyd Felton Weakley, 77, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019, at his home. He was born on November 13, 1941, to the late Kelly Buster Weakley and Georgie Ellen Seymour Weakley. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Louise Weakley and a brother, Joseph Kelly Weakley. He is survived by his daughter, Rebecca Weakley Jarvis; sons, Eric Glenn Weakley, Kenneth William Hoffman, and Felton Wayne Weakley; brothers, Hubert Lee Weakley of Ga., Lawrence Andrew Weakley of Deltaville, and Roger Allen Weakley of Deltaville; sisters, Louise Weakley Wheeler, Ellen May Pritt, Grace Lucille Kelliher, and Carol Marie Ford, all of Madison; grandchildren, Dylan Nathaniel Owens-Weakley, Emily Taygen Weakley, Justin Luke Jarvis, Elizabeth Louise Weakley, and Olivia Rose Weakley; and great-grandchildren, Hope Carolyn Weakley and November Allison Edwards. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In memory
