Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother Shirley Ann Webster (aka Devers, Heimbigner), of Orange, Virginia, passed on Wednesday, November 19, 2019, after a graceful and heroic battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was surrounded by family during her last days. She is survived by her devoted husband, Jim; loving children, Mark, Susan, Jamie, Angela (deceased), and Joshua; cherished grandchildren, Ethan, Carrie, Tyler, Tanner, and Trevor; and great-grandson, Atticus. A native Virginian, Shirley was born in Alexandria to Carrie and Wilbur Deavers in 1943, and was the youngest sister of Bonnie, Melvin, and Vivian (all deceased). She loved music, singing, and needlework of most any sort. Shirley was known to many as the "Baby Fairy", who was constantly knitting colorful baby blankets and hats for newborns near and far, for family, friends, and yes, even babies she didn't know. Her altruism was heralded a few years ago in a story in the Orange County Review. She was a gifted quilter, who won numerous local awards for her colorful and creative quilts. Shirley was an active and contributing member of the Orange County Community Chorus and Dolley Madison Quilt Guild. Her family wishes to thank the nurses and staff of the Renaissance Harbor Memory Care Facility in Stanardsville for their kind and gentle care over the past few years. Alzheimer's may have caused some of her memories to fade, but Shirley will endure in the memories of all who loved, cherished and knew her for many years to come. A memorial service will be planned in Orange, Va. TBD
