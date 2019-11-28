Mary Anne Whitlock, 78, of Gordonsville, died on Friday November 22, 2019, at her residence. Born on May 14, 1941, in Richmond, she was the daughter of the late James Ancell, Jr and Anne Ancell. She was also preceded in death by three daughters, Margaret Cook, Rebecca Cook and Kathryn Summers. Mrs. Whitlock is survived by her husband, Kenneth L. Whitlock; three stepdaughters, Lynne Gelfand, Lisa Clear, and Laura Lauck; one sister, Edith McGregor, 13 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Preddy Funeral Home in Gordonsville, interment followed at Grace Episcopal Church Cemetery in Bremo Bluff. The family received friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, Novemeber 25, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 1160 Pepsi Place, Suite 306, Charlottesville, VA 22901.
