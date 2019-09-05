Gloria May Williams, 70, of Gordonsville, died on Monday, August 26, 2019, at her residence. Born on October 12, 1948, in Charlottesville, she was the daughter of the late Marvin D. May and Pearl Dean May. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Billy May and her sister, Brenda May. Gloria worked for many years in advertising for the local newspapers. She is survived by her husband, Ernest "Junior" Williams of Gordonsville; one daughter, Corrie Morris and husband, Scottie, of Orange; two sons, Chris Williams and wife, Bridgette, of Gordonsville, and Michael Williams and wife, Rachel, of Barboursville; stepdaughters, Sloan Pleasants of Charlottesville, and Stephanie Dunivan of Louisa; a stepson, Scottie Dempsey and wife, Tina, of Louisa; one brother, Bruce May; grandchildren, Alexis and Keenan Williams, Kyah Morris, Carrington, Karsen and Keelyn Williams, Kenton Morris, April Lohr, Jamerson Lamb, Amber Foster, Casey Dempsey, and Kamden Pleasants, eleven great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at North Pamunkey Baptist Church in Orange, with the Rev. Timmy Jarrell and the Rev. Larry Lane officiating.
In memory
