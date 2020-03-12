March 15, 1934 - Wednesday, March 4, 2020 Howard Lee Williams, 85, of Unionville, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at his residence. He was born on March 15, 1934 in Orange County, and was a son of the late Victor and Bertha Starks Williams. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Beatrice Graves Williams and a son, Donald Williams. Mr. Williams was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. He is survived by a daughter, Joann Davis, of Rapidan; sons, Timothy L. Williams and wife, Karen, of Fredericksburg, Gregory Gentry, of Charlottesville; brothers, Robert Lee Williams, of New Jersey, Eugene Williams and wife Mary, of Maryland; six grandchildren, Eric Johnson and wife, Latosha, Antonio Dinkins, Joshua Williams, Zoye Williams, Kayla Williams, Noah Guckett; and seven great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Temple of Deliverance Baptist Church Baptist Church, 5756 Zachary Taylor Highway, Mineral, Va., with burial in the Mt. Calvary Baptist Church cemetery, Orange, Va. Pastor Lynn Beanum will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family with arrangements. Preddy Funeral Home 250 West Main Street, Orange, Va. 22960
To plant a tree in memory of Howard Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
