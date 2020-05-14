James "Jimmy" Edward Williams September 2, 1949 - Thursday, April 30, 2020 James "Jimmy" Edward Williams was born on September 2, 1949, in Spotsylvania County, Va. He was the son of the late Edward Croswell Williams Sr. and Vivian Mozella Murphy. God called him home on Thursday, April 30, 2020, in York, Pennsylvania. Jimmy was a resident of Unionville Virginia. Due to the current pandemic, a private service will be held at Preddy Funeral Home in Orange, Virginia. Preddy Funeral Home 250 West Main Street, Orange, VA 22960
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of James Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
In memory
promotion
Buy Local is a directory of businesses in our area who are offering gift cards for sale. If you do not currently have a gift card program, but would like to offer one right now or on an on-goi…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.