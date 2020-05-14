James "Jimmy" Edward Williams September 2, 1949 - Thursday, April 30, 2020 James "Jimmy" Edward Williams was born on September 2, 1949, in Spotsylvania County, Va. He was the son of the late Edward Croswell Williams Sr. and Vivian Mozella Murphy. God called him home on Thursday, April 30, 2020, in York, Pennsylvania. Jimmy was a resident of Unionville Virginia. Due to the current pandemic, a private service will be held at Preddy Funeral Home in Orange, Virginia. Preddy Funeral Home 250 West Main Street, Orange, VA 22960

To plant a tree in memory of James Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries