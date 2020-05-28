January 25, 1943 - Tuesday, May 19, 2020 Julia Hodges Williams, of Orange, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Spring Arbor in Leesburg, Virginia, from complications from diabetes. She was 77. Julia was born on January 25, 1943, in Tampa, Florida, the daughter of the late William and Harriet Hodges from Williamsburg, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Peter Williams. Julia is survived by her daughter, Laura Hennessey and her husband, David Hennessey, of Purcellville, Virginia; her son, Edward Thomas and his wife, Cheryl Thomas, of Commerce Township, Michigan; grandsons, Dylan Thomas and Garrett Hennessey; beloved sister, Harriet Hodges of Salem, Virginia; too many cousins to name; first husband, Charles Thomas of Lottsburg, Virginia; and many extraordinary friends, especially Pat Barnhardt, Jay and Kathleen Zimmer, and Anne Uelschi, all of Charlottesville. Julia grew up in Gordonsville and graduated from Orange County High School in 1960. She graduated from The College of William and Mary in 1964 with a degree in English and received her Masters in Psychology and Counseling in 1975 from Bowie State University. Julia lived life fully. She was loving and gracious as well as complicated, compassionate, and demanding. She fought hard for the causes she believed in. Julia was a teacher, counselor, champion of diversity, lover of the environment, and an avid gardener. She was an advocate of the disadvantaged and helped students who were experiencing difficulties. She also fought for her health. Despite a lifetime of serious health issues, she never felt self pity. In fact, one never knew the trials her poor health presented. She rarely looked or admitted to feeling unwell. She had 99 lives and the family joke was that she would outlive them all-and they meant it! Julia's first love was her students. From 1978-2003, she divided her time between teaching and counseling at Grymes Memorial School, a JK-8th school in Orange, Virginia. While at Grymes, she institutionalized the Christmas Giving Program and the Bookathon which raised $30,000 for the school library. Julia was passionate about promoting diversity within the school and was instrumental in helping raise money for financial aid for students in need. She started the annual trip for middle school students to visit and study the Chesapeake Bay. She helped start the annual eighth grade bonding trip to Camp Friendship, she led the faculty to start the Partner Program where older students are paired with younger students, and, along with the headmaster, she started the annual eighth grade dinner which recognized the special contributions of each graduating student. The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff of Spring Arbor of Leesburg, Capital Caring Hospice, Dr. Meg Crook of Charlottesville and Dr. Sarah Ramsay of Leesburg for their exceptional care and support. A service to honor Julia's extraordinary life will be held post-Covid19. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Julia H. Williams Fund at Grymes Memorial School (grymesschool.org) or to one of Julia's most recent interests, Loudoun Empty Bowls (loudounemptybowls.com), or any food bank. Condolences may be sent to the family at colonialfuneralhome.com.
