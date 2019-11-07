Mary Frances Williams Lindsay. was called from earthly labor to eternal rest at her residence in Unionville, Va., on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Frances was born on March 11, 1957, in Louisa, Va., to the late Calvin and Bessie Lewis Williams. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Anita Lindsay; two sisters, Margaret Johnson and Sheila Williams; and two brothers, John Edward and Calvin Williams Jr. Frances was baptized in 1968 by the Reverend Thompson and was a member of the Shady Grove Baptist Church in Orange, Va. Frances attended the public schools of Orange County and graduated in 1975. Mary Frances married Herbert Lindsay on September 29, 1978. To this union two children were born. Frances worked at the Orange Nursing Home for 2 1/2 years, Doubleday for 19 1/2 years and at Klockner Pentaplast where she retired from after 27 years. Frances had a great love for her family and her friends. Frances is survived by her husband of 41 years, Herbert Lindsay; one son, John Lindsay; one daughter in-law, Summer Lindsay; four grandchildren, Keenan, Bryton, Cienna and Isis; three sisters, Joyce Shoultz, Karen Williams and Christian Washington; four brothers, Leon, Robert, Reginal and Ambrose Williams; one uncle, Joseph Lewis; three aunts, Ruth Burwell, Harriet Lewis and Audrey Williams; six sisters-in-law, Lorretta, Cynthia, Margaret, Julia, Estelle and Edith; five brothers-in-law, Robert, George, Charlie B., Evie and Earl; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral services were held at noon on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Shady Grove Baptist Church, 21024 Piney Wood Road, Orange, Va., with the Rev. Joseph Moore officiating. Interment followed at the church cemetery.
In memory
