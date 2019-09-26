Gaynelle Tinder Woods, age 82, of Rapidan, Va., went home to be with the Lord on September 21, 2019, at Dogwood Village of Orange. Gaynelle was born in Rhoadesville, Va., to Arthur A. and Janice R. Tinder on May 23, 1937. She graduated from Orange County High School in 1955 and then retired from Orange County High School after 24 years of service in 2004. She spent her retirement traveling on many different car, bus and train trips and cruising the open seas. She was a dedicated member of Zoar Baptist Church. She was the clerk of the church for 29 years and the head of the hospitality and cemetery committees. Gaynelle was preceded in death by her father and mother, Arthur A. and Janice R. Tinder; her husband, George F. Woods; and her sister and brother-in-law, Lyla T. and Ward Wheeler. Gaynelle is survived by her daughter, Karen Hurlock Kelley and husband, Robbie, of Orange; son, Geff Woods of Rapidan; grandchildren, Parker Kelley and fiancée, Laura Reed, of Washington, D.C., and Jessica K. Robinson and husband, Chris, of Orange; and sister by another mother, Jane C. Settle and husband, Bunny, of Locust Grove. A visitation was held at Zoar Baptist Church on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at 10 a.m. A service followed at 11 a.m. with the Reverend Jimmy Graham and David Knighton officiating. Burial/Interment followed at the church cemetery. A reception was held in the church's fellowship hall following interment. Johnson Funeral Home, Locust Grove handled the funeral arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Zoar Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 31344 Zoar Road, Locust Grove, VA 22508, or Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300 Charlottesville, VA 22911. 7 I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: 8 Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing. 2 Timothy 4:7-8. Online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.