Emmett W. Wright Jr., former headmaster of Woodberry Forest School (1974-1991), passed away on August 26, 2019, in Orange, Virginia. A memorial service will be held in St. Andrew's Chapel at Woodberry Forest on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at 10 a.m. Interment will be private. Online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.