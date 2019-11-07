Lonney Young of Unionville, Virginia passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019. He is the son of the late Matthew Young and Annie Gues Prill. Lonney is survived by his daughter, Alisa Young of Fredericksburg; two sons, Lonney Young Jr. and Carson Young; sisters, Pamela Prill of Unionville, Cindy Prill-Brown of Unionville. Also surviving is uncle, Virgil Gues; special aunts, Snookie Young and Tori Gues; nephews, Jeremy Boston, Jay Boston, Matthew Warren; nieces, Mandy Penton and Catherine Boston; two grandchildren, Michael and Liam Jackson of Fredericksburg; numerous cousins and dear friends. Lonney is preceded in death by his sister, Yvonne Schoenbuby. There will be a Celebration of Life for Lonney at Preddy Funeral Home in Orange, Va., on Friday, November 8, 2019, at 7 p.m.

