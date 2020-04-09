Like all local government offices, the Orange County Animal Shelter is currently closed to the public, but there is some wiggle room if you’d like to adopt a cuddly companion to see you through the pandemic and beyond.
Gina Jenkins, the shelter’s director, said she and her staff are communicating with the public via phone, email and social media.
“We are available to the public by phone and by appointment on Tuesday, Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.,” she said. She added that she is checking her email to keep track of any messages about lost pets.
Jenkins said, “For the adoption process, citizens are asked to go on to our Petfinder.com page, choose an animal they are interested in meeting, fill out the pre-adoption form, email it and once it is approved, we then set the appointment up.”
If you want to adopt a dog, you must stay outside the shelter. A shelter employee will bring the dog to you and all transactions will take place outside.
To adopt a cat, you must sanitize before you enter the shelter and then go straight to the cat adoption room to meet the feline. Transactions are handled there.
“Once the cat adoption is complete, the entire room gets sanitized,” Jenkins said.
As of Friday, the shelter had 11 dogs, five of which were available for adoption, and a dozen cats, including six available for adoption.
The shelter continues to welcome donations of pet food, along with cleaning supplies, including bleach, laundry detergent, any kind of sanitizer and cat litter. Jenkins said donations may be left at the shelter’s front gate on Tuesday, Friday and Saturday. Donations also can be dropped off by appointment.
The shelter has not had to lay off anyone, she said.
“I have been blessed to maintain my current staff. I have staggered their shifts and altered days so that we are only three or four here at a time. My staff is fabulous, and part of their job anyway is to walk, play with and socialize the dogs as well as socialize, play with and cuddle with the cats.
“That being said, these animals get a lot of quality time with all of us and even more now with the staggered shifts, and we are all absolutely loving it. I mean, when you tell someone their job today is to play with animals and take pictures, videos and selfies and post them on their social media, it’s never a problem.”
To see pets currently available for adoption from the Orange County Animal Shelter, go to https://www.petfinder.com/member/us/va/orange/orange-county-animal-shelter-va123/.
