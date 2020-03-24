Orange County Circuit Court will be closed to the public through Monday, March 30.
The move is in response to a judicial emergency declared in response to the rapid spread of the coronavirus. Judge Dale Durrer signed the order, which also applies to Madison County Circuit Court.
According to a county release distributed today, "Exponential escalation of the emergency now requires further measures to protect the health and safety of Virginia residents and judiciary personnel."
The release notes that the the circuit court clerk's office will be available by phone, email and fax between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on business days.
Citizens may submit documents for filing via U.S. mail, Federal Express and United Parcel Service.
Individuals seeking concealed-carry permits may submit their paperwork and a photocopy of their photo ID through the mail. The photocopy will be shredded upon confirmation, according to the release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.