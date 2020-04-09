In the midst of the pandemic, a revolution in education is taking place, and the Orange County Public Schools (OCPS) are right in the thick of it.
With Virginia’s K-12 schools closed for the remainder of the academic year, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Cecil Snead is leading the charge toward online education and keeping the school community informed via his blog on the OCPS website. Director of technology Mark Outten and the school division’s IT staff have has been preparing 2,000 Chromebooks for all the children who don’t have computers at home and readying USB drives for those who don’t have reliable internet access.
The other vital part of the project, of course, is the actual instruction, which will take place via the online platform called Google Classroom.
According to Renee Honaker, director of secondary education, “Teachers are working hard to develop lessons for students to access at home. All lessons will be completed by [teachers on] Friday, with deployment scheduled next week.”
“Deployment” means getting the laptop computers to the students. Outten said families will pick up the computers from the schools and plans are in the works on that front.
Honaker stressed that teachers will ensure that all children receive the same instruction regardless of whether they have access to the internet. Beyond that, teachers have some freedom regarding course content—more than they would have if still bound to Standards of Learning (SOL) requirements, which the state has waived for the remainder of the school year.
“Teachers will be able to utilize their own creativity when delivering the lessons online or offline. They must check in weekly with students and will work with each student to devise the best plan for staying connected,” Honaker said.
She said students in grades three through 12 already have used Chromebooks in the classroom. As for students in kindergarten through second grade, she said, “Parents will receive detailed instructions about how to access and use the Chromebook. Teachers and other staff members will field parent questions and provide support during weekly phone calls.”
On Friday, March 13, students received homework packets (on paper) designed to carry them through the next two weeks. On that day, it was unclear if, or when, the schools would close due to the pandemic. Soon, however, Gov. Ralph Northam shuttered the schools for the rest of the academic year. Students were left wondering whether they would be graded on the homework packet—and what about grades in general?
Honaker has an answer to that: “Elementary students’ work during the closure will not be graded; however, all students are encouraged to complete the learning activities. Teachers will be providing feedback on the assignments.”
Things are different for the older students, due to state graduation requirements. “Because the work is necessary for students to complete the standards for the current school year and receive credit for courses, secondary students are encouraged to complete the work during the closure. Students who do not complete the work will complete the assignments during a remediation time in the 2020-2021 school year.”
Families have received information covering frequently asked questions. The document for students at Orange County High School (OCHS) states that “work completed during the fourth quarter will be graded on a pass/fail basis, and the lowest grade a student will earn is the third quarter grade. However, your teacher will evaluate your quality of work during the fourth quarter to determine if a higher grade will be earned for the semester.”
For OCHS students curious to know if they need to bother with the new assignments if they’re satisfied with their third-quarter grades, the information sheet gently wags a finger at them: “Yes, this quarter is a continuation of your learning. All underclassmen must complete the lessons assigned in order to gain essential knowledge required to be successful in future classes. Students who do not complete their quarter four assignments will be required to do so during the 2020-2021 school year in order to receive the course credit toward graduation.”
Of note, the document spells it out that the state’s Standards of Learning (SOL) and career tech exam requirements have been waived for classes in which students currently are enrolled.
Both Honaker and Snead are inviting parents to become active partners in their children’s online education.
Honaker said, “Parents can help their students by establishing schedules, discussing content and assignments, and contacting the teacher if there are questions. It is important that parents monitor students’ online activity.”
Snead put it like this: “Parents always play a critical role in partnering with the schools to ensure children's success. Presently, the relationship is most critical. Fortunately, we have had many positive heartfelt communications with parents over the past week as we prepare for our April 13 deployment.”
He shares Honaker’s belief that setting up a study schedule is crucial right now—for all families with school-aged children.
“Providing a time and space free from distractions so that students are able to complete their schoolwork is critical. A set schedule may provide a familiar structure for learning,” he said.
He also urged parents to stay in contact with their children’s teachers and talk to their children about their lessons.
As for young children just learning to read and write, Snead said, “Reading books to children, reading together and talking about what has been read are powerful ways to support literacy development. Writing can be incorporated in everyday activities including making lists, writing letters and creating stories. Even young children can draw a picture and write a sentence about it.”
The Virginia Department of Education's “COVID-19 Parent Guide for School-Age Children” provides information for families with disabled children along with information on academic matters and ways to help children stay resilient during the pandemic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.