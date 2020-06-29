Orange County Public Schools have announced that this week's summer meals distribution has been moved to Wednesday, July 1.  Drive up grab-and-go service will be available at Orange County High School from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday. 

No meals will be distributed on Thursday, July 2. 

Meals are provided to all children age 18 and under free of charge on a first come, first served basis.  No identification is required.  The summer meals program will resume its usual schedule on Thursday, July 9.      

