The results of the fall Standards of Learning (SOL) exams are in at Orange County High School, and writing stands out as the subject where students are struggling. While scores in several subjects are down from the previous year, the number of students passing the writing exam has plummeted from 77% in the fall of 2018 to 60% last fall.
Students must pass the SOL writing exam to earn a diploma. Though many students across the state take the writing exam in 11th grade, OCHS students typically take it in 10th grade, with about half of them doing so in the fall semester. If they fail, they have ample time to retake the test before graduation.
Renee Honaker, director of secondary instruction for Orange County Public Schools (OCPS), said, “I would prefer that all writing tests occur in March so that students had more time [to prepare for it]; however, because we are on a four-by-four block schedule, we must test students enrolled in English in the fall during that semester and those enrolled in the spring during the second semester.”
Orange County High School Principal Wendell Green calls improving scores on the writing test “our biggest challenge” in the SOL exams.
In hopes of improving student writing and boosting the SOL scores, Honaker said, “We have put in place a focused writing instructional plan at OCHS in the ninth and 10th grades to help ensure that students are prepared, and we have a systematic remediation plan in place for those who need to retake the test.”
She continued, “We are monitoring the data each semester to look at pass rates over time to see if we need to adjust our overall curriculum.”
Under Green’s supervision, students in need of help with their writing meet with their English teachers twice a week for tutoring. Using the SOL results, teachers draw on individualized data to pinpoint areas where students need instruction. Green said his office is in touch with parents and the guidance counselors about the students in need of remediation.
“Some students we’re still encouraging to show up [for remediation]. For those who do show up, teachers are saying that they’re seeing growth,” Green said.
Mixed results in other subjects
The pass rate in World History II also was down sharply, from 80% in the fall of 2018 to 56% last fall, but Jim Yurasits, the county schools’ director of testing, data, and school improvement, pointed out that only 16 students took the history test (with nine of them passing it), which may have skewed the results.
Yurasits said the state has decreased the number of SOL exams students are required to take, so many who previously would have taken the SOL in a variety of subjects are no longer mandated to do so. He pointed out that the change may cause wider fluctuations in percentage pass rates, since a handful of failing scores will have a much greater impact on a sample of 20 students than on a sample of 100 or more.
In World History I, the pass rate dropped from 90% to 84% over a year’s time. In Algebra II, there was a dip from 95% in the fall of 2018 to 91% last fall. In biology, where 143 students took the exam, the pass rate dropped from 87% to 80% from the fall of 2018 to last fall.
With 31 students taking the SOL exam in earth science last fall, 74% passed. The previous fall, 87% of the OCHS students passed.
On a positive note, the pass rate in Algebra I leaped from 90% in the fall of 2018 to 98% last fall, with 100 out of 102 students passing the exam. Likewise, in geometry the news was good. The pass rate went from 86% to 93%, with 38 out of 41 students passing. And in Virginia and U.S. History, the pass rate bounced from 81% to 93% over a year’s time. There were 64 out of 69 students who passed the test last fall.
The end-of-course reading score was about the same, 91% compared to 92% the previous year.
The fall results provide a snapshot of data at the high school, which has a semester schedule enabling students to take SOL exams each term. The elementary and middle schools offer SOL exams in the spring. For accreditation purposes, results at the high school are not official until all the data from the whole school year has been compiled.
The overall fall results include data from “expedited retakes”—that is, students who boned up on the test material and quickly retook the exams they failed.
SOL essays graded by machine and human
The writing exam has two parts, a multiple choice section and an essay. For the essay, students are given an open-ended topic, or “prompt,” on which to base a persuasive essay.
A computer scores the multiple choice section of the test, but in what may come as a surprise to many parents and students, a computer, using artificial intelligence, also grades the essay.
Virginia Department of Education officials stress that each SOL essay—at the high school level and in eighth grade—is graded by a person as well as a machine. If the machine, employing artificial intelligence, and the person are not in accord, a second person weighs in and determines the score of the essay.
According to Shelley Loving-Ryder, assistant superintendent for student assessment and accountability at the Virginia Department of Education, the switch from two people grading each exam to a combination of a person and a computer began in the 2014-15 school year.
Loving-Ryder said the computer’s “scoring engine” is primed with many essays scored by human evaluators so it can evaluate syntax and cohesiveness, among other things. She noted that teachers are not required to tell their students their essays will be scored by a machine. However, she added, “We don’t keep it a secret. You have to remember that there is one human scorer. If the human scorer disagrees with the engine, we do bring a second human scorer in.”
Machines introduced to boost efficiency, save money
The change was made for two reasons, Loving-Ryder said. School divisions across the state were complaining about the delay in receiving the results of the writing exam when it was graded by two living, breathing readers. Teachers wanted the results back in a timely fashion so they could help students who needed to take the test again—and presumably, so they could put fears to rest among those who passed the exam.
Dr. Sarah Susbury, the state’s director of student assessment, said school divisions now receive the results of the SOL writing exams within a couple of weeks. Before 2014-15, Loving-Ryder said it took “between six weeks and two months when we were using just human scorers.”
Cost was the other major factor for the state. Using a computer stoked with artificial intelligence to score student essays is “cheaper” than paying people to grade them, Loving-Ryder said.
School board member Carol Couch said she was not aware of the state’s use of artificial intelligence in grading the essays but, so long as a person is still involved in the scoring, she said, “I have no problem with it.”
School board member Bette Winter said she knew about the use of the computer but has come to accept it as an efficient use of resources.
“It’s just a process to try to gain an end result,” Winter said, adding that student writers can get personal encouragement and validation from their teachers, parents and peers.
John Floyd, an Orange County resident whose daughter Arden will graduate from OCHS this spring and plans to attend Washington and Lee University, said neither he nor his wife, Julie, nor Arden knew that a computer was involved in grading the SOL essays.
“As a parent, I can acknowledge that machine grading could bring one advantage to the process of evaluating students’ writing: namely, consistency,” Floyd wrote in an email.
Nevertheless, he said the notion of an “engine” evaluating the quality of writing made him “very uncomfortable.”
He wrote, “Computers are a very useful tool, but they do not ‘know’ anything. They grade based on the criteria programmed into them, some sort of grading rubric. Has great writing changed from ‘powerful and effective communication’ to ‘fitting the rubric’? How would John Steinbeck, Maya Angelou or Noam Chomsky score if their writing had been evaluated primarily by a machine?”
