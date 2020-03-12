Orange County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Cecil Snead has announced that Monday will be a "student holiday" while the entire staff of the Orange County Public Schools works out contingency plans as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The virus also is known as COVID-19.
The central office has posted a COVID-19 information page on the school division's website. The page currently contains a letter to students and their families announcing the latest developments.
According to the letter, Snead and his staff "have begun developing instructional plans for students in the event that schools are closed [for an extended period]. Students will be provided with preliminary instructional plans on Friday, March 13."
On the work day, while students are absent, the letter states that "staff will finalize instructional plans for alternative learning modalities in the event of a system-wide closure."
Snead said during a phone interview that Monday also will be a massive cleaning day. He said school custodians will clean the buildings and sanitize the "high-touch" areas with a virucide, a cleanser designed to kill the germs causing viruses. Further, school buses will be taken to several centralized locations so they, too, can be cleaned with a virucide.
An earlier letter about coronavirus (also known as COVID-19) preparedness that the central office sent home with all students contained a number of action steps in the works. One of those steps announced a plan to supply teachers with disinfectants so they could sanitize frequently touched surfaces in their classrooms. Asked whether that step had been taken, Snead replied that there has been difficulty obtaining cleansers from suppliers. He explained by way of example that while there might be bulk cleaning supplies in the school buildings, the division doesn't currently have "50 boxes of stuff" for 50 classrooms.
The superintendent noted that he and his administrative staff already have been in conversations about the possibility of closing the schools for a two-week period. He said that length of time is based on the time it takes for the coronavirus to incubate.
While he emphasized there are no current plans to close the schools beyond the day off for students on Monday, Snead said he and his staff "are getting ready to position ourselves" for a closure up to two weeks in duration.
Instruction will continue in an alternate form if the schools close. Snead said that because Orange County is hampered by a lack of reliable broadband access, his staff has begun devising "a generic plan" of instruction that evidently would not necessarily require access to the internet.
Of note, he said that if the school division must chose due to concern about the virus, it would continue to offer breakfast and lunch to students currently receiving meals at no charge or reduced rates. The meals would be offered at centralized locations, he said.
Snead held a mandatory meeting with all school principals today (Thursday) and directed them to convene meetings with their staff once they returned to their buildings. He said the meeting lasted from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.
In response to the ever-shifting landscape of the virus and the threat it poses, Snead said he has canceled all upcoming student field trips, both in-state and out-of-state. Although he acknowledged that some parents have expressed disappointment with this decision, he stressed that he made the call with the health and welfare of students, staff and the community in mind.
"Our effort is to keep them safe and not overwhelm the healthcare system," he said.
To keep everyone up to date on the information he receives related to the pandemic, Snead said he will posting updates on a blog linked to the division's COVID-19 page. The idea, he said, is to relay information to the school community as quickly as possible.
Parents have contacted Gordon-Barbour Elementary School Principal Nick Sodano offering to donate cleaning supplies, Sodano said by email.
Snead said he is open to such donations: "Our school system is, on a very large scale, trying to mitigate the spread [of the virus], and it does mean a lot when we come together as a community."
