The Orange Downtown Alliance is accepting applications for its COVID-19 grant program through May 8.
This program is made possible through a $10,000 award from the Small Business Support Relief and Recovery Initiative grant program of Virginia Main Street (VMS) and the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD).
Under the terms of the grant program, applicants must operate a non-chain/singular location retail or restaurant business within the approved ODA Main Street district. This district runs from Byrd Street on the east to Caroline Street on the west, and from Berry Hill Road/State Route 20 on the south to Spicer’s Mill Road on the north. The district does not include businesses located on Berry Hill Road, Spicer’s Mill Road or on Caroline Street south of the railroad overpass.
ODA will award grants of up to $1,000 each to 10 non-chain/singular location retail or restaurant businesses within the approved district. Awardees will be notified by May 15.
For more information, or to request an application, send an email to odaexecd@gmail.com Due to limited staff, phone calls cannot be accepted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.