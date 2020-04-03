Charlotte Cole, executive director of Orange Downtown Alliance (ODA), is doing all she can to keep communication channels open during the pandemic and help provide useful information to businesses in need of financial assistance.
Commenting Friday via email, she said businesses in Orange are in the same flailing boat as those all around the country.
“We all are in uncharted territory, and there is no ‘go to’ playbook or ‘how to’ manual to guide us through the pandemic. Most of the business owners I’ve spoken with are cautiously optimistic that they will get through this period stronger, but they do not deny a deep concern for the unknown.”
Cole said ODA doesn’t have a way to measure the percentage drop in local business since the pandemic became a reality in Virginia. However, she noted, “Many businesses assessed their position in the marketplace at the time Gov. Northam declared the state of emergency [on March12], and that assessment guided their decision to remain open under the guidelines or temporarily curtail their operation until the pandemic has subsided.”
Among the Orange businesses that have temporarily closed are Happy Garden Chinese Restaurant, Forked on Main, My Avocado, Beggar’s Banquet Rentals and Grelen Downtown.
Commenting on restaurants in particular, she said the industry “operates on thin margins, so a crisis of this magnitude can have an unusually heavy impact on restaurants. I’ve been very impressed at the ingenuity of our restauranteurs—they quickly sprang into action with creative approaches that comply with the governor’s guidelines. ODA will continue working very hard to help promote all of our businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic by providing information, encouraging policy actions that benefit them, and reminding folks to ‘Keep it Local, Keep it Orange.’”
She said she has been issuing newsletters to local business owners containing policy updates and other information relevant to their needs, including information on the Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.
“I can’t encourage any business to apply for a loan as I do not know their financial posture; however, I can work really hard to provide information to which they may not normally have access—or time to access—that will help them in making decisions,” Cole said.
Asked to describe ODA’s top concerns these days, she said, “The main concern of ODA (board and staff) is to provide the type of support to keep our main street (small "m" and "s") community viable. ODA is in touch with the Virginia Main Street program to learn about programs offered through the Department of Housing and Community Development and other state agencies, as well as through the federal and private sector.”
Cole views ODA as a committed partner in the community’s economic resilience.
“ODA—(via) the Main Street program—is a proven mechanism for helping businesses remain strong by offering best practices, idea exchanges, funding sources and more. Our businesses may never have seen a challenge like this coming, but I'm confident they can weather the storm. They are committed to their success and the collective success of the Orange community. ODA stands with them and will be there to support them through this challenge every step of the way.”
