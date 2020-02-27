Citing the necessity of reliable and consistent cell phone service, the Orange Town Council unanimously approved a special use permit allowing Verizon to construct a new tower at the northern end of town.
“It is a need,” Mayor Martha Roby said before the vote was taken. “It may not be a need we like, but it is a need. People are expressing that this is a need in town, particularly our businesses.”
The council approved a new, 150-foot monopole tower on a small plot of an 8.4-acre tract it owns on the north side of Lafayette Street near Orange Village Shopping Center.
The permit approved last Tuesday night actually originated nearly four years ago when Verizon first approached the town about constructing a cell tower.
Verizon already has towers on Route 15 south, behind the Dominion Energy property (1.73 miles from the subject site), and on Route 15 north at Locust Dale (4.37 miles away). Another tower is located on Route 20 near James Madison’s Montpelier.
In her presentation to the council Tuesday, Verizon attorney Lori H. Schweller cited a decline in landline ownership and a rise in cell calls as driving factors in the company’s desire to erect a new tower. She said the new tower not only would provide coverage on the northern end of town, but improve service elsewhere as it alleviates capacity on the overloaded existing towers.
Verizon considered co-locating on existing towers within three miles of town, Schweller said. One already housed a Verizon unit, one was deemed too short and too far west and the other had no co-location opportunities available. Additionally, she continued, Verizon considered locating on existing water tanks behind Prospect Heights Middle School and at the town’s standpipe on Almond Street. The tank behind the middle school was considered too short and blocked by trees, as well as too close to the tower on Route 15 near Dominion. The standpipe lacks additional room for a new tenant and was determined to be too short by Verizon’s site acquisition team.
Towers in town limits only are permitted by special use permit within traditional industrial, rural-commercial and town activity center zoning designations, which limited the locations Verizon could consider, she said.
Initially, Verizon had applied for a 199-foot tower, but during the Department of Historic Resources review of the proposal, a tower that tall was deemed to have adverse affects on the culture and history of the town, prompting the utility to drop the pole to a lower height.
Six people spoke at Tuesday’s public hearing.
Barry and Marsha Jacobs both spoke out against the tower. The Jacobses live near the subject parcel and would see the tower from the front of their Landon Lane home and consistently have questioned and spoke against the tower on Lafayette Street.
“We’ve had concerns about this from day one,” Barry Jacobs said, “and I’m disappointed with how the previous council handled this. I’m all about change for the good. ‘Steady Living, Sweet Progress,’ I’m all for it. I just don’t think this was advertised enough to where people knew about this.”
He said he’d like future issues to be more thoroughly discussed in public forums, given the impact they could have on a small town. He said he loves the town and wants the town to be a community, but the only way it can be one is to communicate effectively.
“I’ve had a lot of people tell me I’ll get used to seeing it,” he said. “Well, I’ll be working in front of it and living behind it. I notice towers everywhere I go now and the more equipment they put on it, the uglier they get, regardless of what they try to make them look like.”
Marsha Jacobs followed and asked the council a litany of questions she said have gone unanswered since the issue first appeared before the council in 2016. Notably, she questioned the absence of any data from either the carrier or the town validating the need for the tower or the quality of coverage a new tower would deliver.
Susan Sass and Vince Basedow, who live on Peliso Avenue, noted they only can make a cell call from their home when they stand in the front doorway. Sass likened a new cell tower to the new Dominion Energy powerlines transecting the towns, suggesting they’re not necessarily pretty to look at, but folks enjoy the electricity they provide.
Basedow said he wished all utilities lines were underground, but noted, “It’s 2020. If not now, when?”
Robert Higginbotham, who conducted an online survey following the Orange Planning Commission’s public hearing on the tower last month, reported his findings to the council. He said a majority of those who responded were Verizon customers who were unsatisfied with the service and felt there was a genuine need for improved coverage in the town.
“The predominant issues are dropped calls, inability to make calls inside buildings and buffering,” he said. “If we’re going to be a town with any chance for economic success, we need cell service in the Town of Orange. I hate to say it’s a basic human need, but we need to move this along so Orange can grow from an economic standpoint.”
Kent Higginbotham said, “If farming didn’t teach me how to cuss, the lack of cell service in town did. We’re in a hole.”
The tower location is a 50’ x 50’ parcel Verizon would lease from the town on Lafayette Street. According to town manager Greg Woods, a land lease agreement with Verizon was executed on June 28, 2018 in which the town agreed to lease property located on Lafayette Street after a public hearing was held. The agreement is contingent upon Verizon obtaining all governmental approvals, permits, etc. required by any federal, state or local authority, including a town-issued special use permit.
The initial term of the lease is for five years and has four renewal periods of five years each, Woods said. Lease payments only begin upon installation or two years from the execution of the agreement. The lease amount is in monthly installments for a total annual rental of $14,400 which would escalate annually.
Council member Rick Sherman noted that while out canvassing citizens for signatures to appear on the May Town Council ballot, he’s finding reliable cell service is a primary concern for many citizens.
Donna Waugh-Robinson shared similar observations. “As a realtor in town, it’s the first question I get asked, ‘Is there good cell service?’ If not, the deal is off the table,” she said. “It’s definitely an issue.”
Council member Timothy Bosford made a motion to approve the special use permit, which Waugh-Robinson seconded and the council approved it unanimously.
