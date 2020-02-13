Darlene Dawson spent 34 years teaching children how to play stringed instruments in her hometown of Manassas before she retired. Last summer, three years after she and her husband moved to Orange County, she and a fellow musician launched a youth orchestra for local children.
Youth Orchestra Alive will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, in the Music Room in Orange, featuring 17 young musicians from Orange, Madison, Spotsylvania and Fauquier counties.
“I missed teaching more than I thought I would,” Dawson said, noting she is “super excited” about the new orchestra she is directing.
Dawson and Diana Traietta are the guiding forces behind Youth Orchestra Alive. The two met in Manassas when Traietta worked as a road representative for a music store serving the public schools where Dawson worked. Traietta also is a violinist and music educator who founded the Fauquier County Youth Orchestra in 2013.
Traietta came up with the idea for Youth Orchestra Alive and is its executive director. Dawson is the director of strings for Orange and Madison. Now that Traietta has moved to Florida to take a new job, Dawson is the local contact. The two eventually want to organize youth orchestras across Virginia and beyond, at minimal cost to young musicians and their families.
Dawson said she knows that funding orchestral training for children often is a budget issue in rural counties, but that’s not a reason to ignore its importance: “I do think it does a disservice to our kids not to offer them the full range” of musical instruments they might want to learn, she said.
Yvonne Dawson, director of human resources at Orange County Public Schools, said 2009-2010 was the last school year that students had the opportunity to learn stringed instruments in the local schools. She explained that the program was cut during the economic recession and string teachers were transferred to the middle schools to teach band instead.
The children in Youth Alive mostly come from Orange and Madison County, with one from Spotsylvania and another from Fauquier. Darlene Dawson said she and Traietta recruited them via a newspaper ad, social media and an information booth at the Orange Street Festival. Dawson also contacted families that are homeschooling their children.
The group rehearses for an hour each week at the Music Room. Dawson, a violist for the Rapidan Orchestra, gives high praise to Karla Baer and Lyle Sanford—board members of the non-profit Music Room and charter members of the Rapidan Orchestra—for their support of the new orchestra.
Dawson said the Music Room is an ideal location: “Everything we need is already set up; it’s just a perfect fit, a match made in heaven.”
Sanford said Youth Orchestra Alive matches the Music Room’s non-profit mission as a “learning center promoting the benefits of music.”
Beyond that, he said, “Classical music depends on strings, so in the long term, giving an assist to youngsters learning strings could well be the single most important thing the Music Room can do to nurture that tradition.”
Baer said that if the schools don’t offer instruction in stringed instruments, children must depend on encouragement from their families. In her case, she grew up in a musical household where her family fostered her love of music.
“Darlene’s students are brought to classes by family members. I thank them silently, because I remember,” she said.
Dawson is delighted to have 17 children participating in Youth Orchestra Alive. She calls that number “a great start that far exceeds what I thought we might be able to get.”
The youngest member is in third grade and the oldest is in 10th grade. Dawson said she and Traietta originally had planned to open the orchestra to children in fifth grade and up, but since they were just starting out, they decided to welcome those as young as third grade. At that age, Dawson said, children have the necessary reading skills and can follow directions. She added that the wide range in age has not been a problem: the older children have been helping the younger ones. In August, she plans to promote the current group to the intermediate level and add a new beginners’ class.
The orchestra’s inaugural performance will be what she calls an “informance”—informing the community what the novice musicians have learned so far. They will play simple pieces in a 45-minute performance that is free and open to the public.
The children will play the violin, viola and cello. The orchestra doesn’t currently have any bass players.
Dawson said families are asked to pay $10 per lesson if they can afford it. The young musicians typically rent their instruments or use instruments donated to the group. Dawson is volunteering her time to the endeavor.
Sanford considers Dawson a “superb” teacher who brings value to the Music Room.
He said, “I’ve observed a number of her classes and have been amazed by how much she packs in, always blending specific details with reminders of the best overall approaches to technique. She has a gift for letting the children be children while getting the instruction done.”
Local musician and retired music teacher Judy Peterson shares Sanford’s and Dawson’s belief that it’s important for children to have the chance to learn stringed instruments.
“The advantage of string study is the availability of playing more classical repertoire. Band pieces don’t include all the instrument families: winds, brass, strings and percussion. The beauty of a string orchestra is a sound of its own,” Peterson said. “I am thrilled that string instruction is being offered again here in Orange.”
Youth Alive Orchestra will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, in the Music Room at 135 E. Main St. in Orange. For more information about Youth Orchestra Alive, contact Darlene Dawson at Darlene.dawson.1983@gmail.com or (703) 470-5416.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.