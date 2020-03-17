Following an order on Monday from the chief justice of the Supreme Court of Virginia declaring a statewide judicial emergency, Orange County General District Court will not hold any court through Monday, April 6. Orange County Circuit Court also is shut down for the 21-day period, but commonwealth's attorney Diana Wheeler O'Connell said cases involving a "speedy trial" issue will go forward, as will other matters requiring a timely response.
"We've got things we can be doing for our cases. We just won't be doing a lot of trials," O'Connell said.
Bond hearings and protective orders will be held via video conference if needed. The clerk's offices in both courts currently remain open to the public.
People with cases scheduled during the closure will be contacted by the court, according to Sheila Lewis, Orange County's general district court clerk.
The chief justice of the Supreme Court of Virginia declared a judicial emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The order closing the courts is available at www.courts.state.va.us/main.htm.
O'Connell noted that the state's closure of local courts could be renewed for an additional 21 days.
