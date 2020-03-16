Orange County officials have declared a local state of emergency in response to the potential spread of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) and its potential impacts on the county. The local declaration went into effect at 5 p.m. today.
There are currently no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Orange County, but the declaration opens up access to funding reimbursements and emergency procurement, as needed to address the pandemic.
According to a release from the county, "Orange County will remain vigilant in its preparation, response and recovery and will provide updated information as it becomes available."
Information on the virus is available on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/.
Following the lead of local health officials, the release urges citizens seeking information about the virus to make use of official government websites, since posts on social media are often inaccurate.
For non-emergency concerns, contact the Orange County Administrator’s Office at (540) 672-3313.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.