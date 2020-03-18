The Orange County Department of Social Services (DSS) remains open to the public during normal operating hours.

However, people needing assistance are strongly encouraged to follow these guidelines provided in an announcement that the department issued today:

  • Apply for Medicaid by calling CoverVA at (855) 242-8282
  • Apply for all benefits online at www.commonhelp.virginia.gov
  • Call the DSS office at (540) 672-1155 with questions instead of stopping by

The department is located at 146 N. Madison Road, suite 201, in Orange. Those who prefer to fill out a paper application may place it in the drop box outside the building’s main entrance. The box is checked throughout the day.

Due to the threat of the coronavirus, the announcement advises, "Please do not come into the office if you are not feeling well. Please do not bring any children or adults to the office if they are not feeling well."

