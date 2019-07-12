Orange County deputies seek fugitive

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Service are seeking a fugitive.
I-Self Manifest Allah, 38, who also goes by Yah Yah Veney, is wanted on 11 probation violations in Orange County and other jurisdictions.
According to online court records, Allah pleaded guilty in Louisa County to two counts of grand larceny in 2005. He received a 10-year suspended sentence and five years of probation.
He pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in Orange County in 2018 and received a 10-year sentence with all but six months suspended. Upon release, he was to begin two years of supervised probation.
According to records, it appears he changed his name sometime around 2005.
In the past few days, Allah has fled from officers attempting to serve the violations and endangering the officers, according to a press release.
“I-Self Manifest Allah should be considered a danger to law enforcement and the public as it appears he will do anything to avoid his arrest,” Orange authorities said.
Allah is described as a black man with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5-foot, 9-inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Shannon Dickson at (540) 672-1200, the Marshals Service at 1 (800) 336-0102 or download the USMS Tips app.