Meet the four-legged members of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office: Kazan, a 3-year-old Dutch shepherd and German shepherd mix, and Blek, a 3-year-old German shepherd. Both have been on staff for about a year.
The two handsome, highly energetic dogs have a stellar sense of smell and a work ethic that just won’t quit. They also have the love and gratitude of their handlers.
Deputy Nicole Votaw works with Kazan, and Deputy Justin Neal is partnered with Blek.
Both dogs came from the Czech Republic via Shallow Creek Kennels, a Pennsylvania kennel that imports and sells police dogs to numerous law enforcement agencies on the East Coast.
Votaw said a “green dog”—that is, an untrained police dog of excellent blood lines—costs $8,000. The dogs and their handlers receive extensive instruction before they go out on the job together, and Neal and Votaw have continued training with Kazan and Blek twice a month.
Kazan and Blek are Czech names, and the K-9 deputies address them in the language of their native country. It is a matter of tradition and a way to keep commands secret from local criminals, who may have sampled Chex Mix but probably don’t speak Czech. The deputies take their dogs home when they’re not on duty. When the time comes for a dog to retire from service, the handler typically keeps it as a pet.
Partner, protector and companion
Votaw, 25, grew up in Spotsylvania County and graduated from Chancellor High School and Rappahannock Regional Criminal Justice Academy. She has nearly completed her associate’s degree in political science at Germanna Community College.
With family members out west in law enforcement, she said her career path “runs in the family.” She previously worked as a campus security officer at Germanna and has been a sheriff’s deputy in Orange County since 2016. After three years as a patrol deputy, she became a K-9 deputy last year.
Working with a police dog is “something I’ve always wanted to do,” she said. “I just thought it was the coolest thing—the way [the dogs] can be utilized to help us solve crimes.”
Neal, 29, also grew up in Spotsylvania. A graduate of Courtland High School, he knew from an early age that he wanted to go into law enforcement. He earned a B.A. in pre-law, with a concentration in criminal justice, at Virginia Intermont College. He worked for the Town of Orange as a police officer for five years beginning in 2012 and rose from the rank of patrol officer to sergeant. He then joined the sheriff’s office as a deputy. Although he was the first member of his family to take up law enforcement, he has a brother who is now a police officer in Culpeper.
Like Votaw, he started out as a patrol officer for the sheriff’s office and became a K-9 deputy when the position became available.
“One dog can do the work of 16 deputies”
Neal and Votaw have strong, affectionate bonds with their dogs, but Blek and Kazan are not pets when they’re on the job. They are bushy-tailed colleagues with superb hearing, alarmingly sharp teeth and lightning-fast reflexes.
But without their fantastically sensitive noses, they would not be working side-by-side with law enforcement. After a quick check of the statistic on her phone, Votaw said with a smile that a police dog also has 220 million olfactory receptors. (Various online sources say a person has about 5 million.)
She explained that while we might notice the aroma of a cake baking, a police dog would pick up on all the ingredients in the recipe.
That extraordinary sense of smell comes into play when law enforcement officers are searching for drugs, a crook on the run or a missing person.
Neal said the dogs are trained to recognize heroin, black tar heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana. He said he didn’t think Blek has found any black tar heroin yet—the implication being he’d sniffed out all the others over the past year.
Given the dogs’ ability to track the freshest human scent in a wide area and lead their handlers straight to stashes of illegal drugs, Votaw said, “One dog can do the work of 16 deputies.”
As Neal put it, “Our dogs can track missing persons, children, criminals—they can do it all.”
Votaw said the dogs are invaluable in remote, heavily wooded parts of Orange County, where “we know no one has walked,” except perhaps the object of their search. The dogs can scramble through the woods day or night with little trouble. They wear protective vests but are otherwise unhindered.
During a demonstration on a cold, cloudy day outside the sheriff’s office, Votaw and Neal put Kazan and Blek through their paces. As a full-blooded German shepherd, Blek is the larger of the two. Both dogs are lean and muscular athletes, their observant eyes flashing with intelligence.
It didn’t take Kazan long to locate a small object that Votaw had tossed far away in the grass before she brought the dog out to search for it. He got down on the ground and put his paws around it, just as he has been trained to do. As a reward, she praised him and let him play with his pull toy. Treats are not part of the equation for these working dogs.
The deputies pointed out that these dogs are different from bloodhounds. Although the local sheriff’s office has had bloodhounds in the past, they currently rely on other jurisdictions if they need a bloodhound’s services.
Votaw said of the tracking dogs she and Neal work with, “They don’t scent-discriminate the way bloodhounds do. Bloodhounds can use a scent article to smell one specific smell. Our dogs just pick up the freshest human odor. So it’s up to us as the handler to know when there is a cross-track, like an animal or another person crosses your track. We have to pick up on those inconsistencies to know that we’re still on the correct track and going strong ahead.”
Tracking scents on the “narc wall”
When it was Blek’s turn to show his stuff, Neal led him over to the “narc wall” where deputies hold training sessions with their dogs. He had hidden an item scented with an illegal substance in one of the many holes in the wall.
Blek ran—almost danced—along the wall until he picked up the scent he was after. On his hind legs, barking and pawing at the hole, he made absolutely sure Neal knew where to look.
Both Neal and Votaw talked enthusiastically about the reassuring role a canine partner can play if they’re ever endangered by a suspect.
To demonstrate, Neal donned a heavy mitt that covered his entire forearm. When he made a move toward Votaw, she issued a stern command to Kazan. The dog zoomed, leaped and sank his teeth into the covered-up arm that Neal waved in his direction. Kazan didn’t back down until Votaw told him to. Neal admitted that even when he knew he was not in real danger, the sight of Kazan lunging for him was enough to speed up his heart rate.
Neal and Votaw clearly love their jobs—and their dogs.
“There’s something new every day that you get to experience with your dog,” Neal said. “It’s great having him there to protect you and assist you in any way he can.”
Added Votaw, “I love seeing [Kazan] learn and become better. I love seeing him become confident in what he’s doing.”
Any group can request a K-9 demonstration. In the past, Orange County's K-9 officers and their dogs have done demonstrations at the Orange County Fair and National Night Out and for local scout troops. For more information, contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 672-1200.
