As part of its phased reopening, the Orange County Public Library will begin curbside service on Monday. Library cardholders may order books and other materials online or by phone and pick them up at the branch where their items are on reserve for them.
For weeks, the library has been closed to the public due to the pandemic. During this decidedly grim time, many have made do with the library's e-books and other electronic resources, but staring at a screen (which most of us are doing too much of already) is not the same as plopping down with an actual book and inhaling that distinctive library scent that emanates from its pages.
"I know folks in the community have been missing their books and movies," said Library Director Katie Hill.
To reserve a library item, go to https://www.ocplvacat.org. Alternatively, you can call the branch where you intend to pick up the item. The Main Library in Orange is at 672-3811. The Wilderness Branch in Locust Grove is at 854-5310. The Gordonsville Branch is at 832-0712.
Hill said you will receive notification by phone or email that your item is ready for you to pick up. The next step is to go to the library, park in one of the designated curbside pickup spaces and call the staff from your vehicle. You'll be asked for the last four digits of your library card number to verify the order.
Then a library staff member will come outside and place the items on a table or library cart. Once that person has stepped at least 6 feet away (as per social distancing protocol), you can hop out and grab your stash of books and movies.
In a nice touch for those who don't have computer or phone access, all three branches will accept written orders via their book return boxes, so long as the requested time for pickup is at least four full days after the request.
In recent weeks, the library book return boxes were closed to help prevent community spread of covid cooties. But now you can return books and other items in those boxes.
For more information, go to the Orange County Public Library website.
