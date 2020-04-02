In a special, virtual meeting Thursday evening, the Orange County Board of Supervisors approved the hiring of a new county administrator.
Theodore “Ted” Vorhees, most recently the county administrator in Powhatan County, will report to work Monday as Orange County’s administrator. Terms of his employment agreement were not immediately available.
“I am looking forward to joining the Orange County team and appreciate the opportunity that the board has given me to help them achieve their goals for the community,” he said in a news release Thursday evening. “During these extraordinary times, I will initially be focusing my attention on supporting employees and community partners working to protect us all from the impacts of COVID-19. By working together to heed ‘stay at home’ orders from Gov. Northam and best practices from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), we have the best chance of mitigating effects on our community and our loved ones.”
Jim Crozier, chair of the Orange County Board of Supervisors, said, “Ted comes to us with great experience and a desire to continue moving Orange County ahead into the future with the board and county staff. I am very excited to have him on board.”
Vorhees served as Powhatan County Administrator from May 2017 through January 2020. Before that, he served for nearly four years as the city manager for Fayetteville, N.C., and as the deputy city manager of operations for Durham, N.C., for 10 years. He also has served as assistant city manager of Wilmington, N.C., and city manager in King, N.C., and he was the manager in Bowling Green, near Fredericksburg. Voorhees began his local government career as an aide to a member of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors and spent two years at the Pentagon as a civilian working in the U.S. Department of the Army.
Voorhees is an International City/County Management Association (ICMA) credentialed manager. He holds a B.S. from American University and earned a master’s of public administration from George Mason University. Voorhees also completed the municipal administration program at the UNC-Chapel Hill School of Government and the senior executive institute program at the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia.
He will succeed interim county administrator Brenda Garton, hired in January to replace former county administrator Bryan David. The board terminated David in December after six years in the county’s top administrative post.
Vorhees was a finalist for the Charlottesville City Manager position last spring.
