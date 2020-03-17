Orange County Public Libraries will close to the public at the end of the business day on Wednesday, March 18. The main library in Orange and the Wilderness and Gordonsville branches will remain closed through Saturday, April 4.
Library patrons may still contact the library by phone, and access to digital collections will continue during the closure.
The library's board of trustees made the decision to close in light of Gov. Northam's recommendation to limit all gatherings to 10 or fewer people, according to a release issued by Library Director Katie Hill on Tuesday afternoon.
The closure is one among countless others in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
"To safeguard library customers and employees, we feel this is the best course of action for our library system. In fact, 84 of the 90 public library systems in the Commonwealth of Virginia are currently closed or closing by March 18. All library programs and use of the library meeting rooms are also suspended during this time," the announcement states.
Further, "All library fines will be suspended and forgiven until we are able to fully resume normal operations."
Online library services are available at www.ocplva.org. The branches may be reached at the following numbers:
Main library in Orange: (540) 672-3811
Wilderness Branch Library (540) 854-5310
Gordonsville Branch Library (540) 832-0712
