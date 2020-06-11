A second resident of Orange County has died of COVID-19.
The victim was a man in his 50s with significant underlying medical conditions, according to Dr. Wade Kartchner, health director of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District.
The man died on Friday after a long hospitalization, Kartchner said.
The first death of an Orange County resident from the new coronavirus was reported on the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) website on May 29. The victim was a woman in her 70s, also with significant underlying medical conditions.
To abide by privacy laws, the health department does not release identifying details beyond basic demographic data.
As of press time on Tuesday morning, the VDH reported 118 cases of the virus and 11 hospitalizations in Orange County in addition to the two deaths.
Across the five counties in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock), there have been a total of 1,312 cases of the virus, 96 hospitalizations and 17 deaths. There have been eight deaths in Culpeper, six in Fauquier and one in Madison.
The VDH reports 51,738 cases of the virus (49,362 confirmed and 2,376 probable), 5,203 hospitalizations (5,172 confirmed and 31 probable) and 1,496 deaths (1,391 confirmed and 105 probable) in Virginia.
The VDH website notes that figures are based on the previous day’s data.
