In this strange new era, once-thriving local restaurants are laying off employees and struggling to reinvent themselves as takeout and delivery joints.
In keeping with Gov. Ralph Northam’s directives, The Light Well on Main Street in Orange has shut down its bar and closed its dining room. Emily Van Santvoord said the family business is offering curbside service and delivery. Patrons also can buy gift cards to use now or later, when the restaurant is again fully open.
“We’re doing the best we can, trying to stay as positive as we can,” Van Santvoord said.
“We’ve been really happy with all the support we’ve been getting. Obviously, sales are not as high as if we’d been open, but we’re getting a lot of warmth and love and support. It’s been great.”
But times are very tough. As of last week, The Light Well had laid off four employees, two in the kitchen and two on the wait staff.
Marty Van Santvoord, Emily’s mother, runs Beggar’s Banquet Rentals in addition to being founder and an owner of The Light Well. She said that weddings slated for the next couple of months are being postponed until the fall or next year, and she has closed her business for the time being.
“I feel for them,” she said of the couples whose weddings are suddenly on hold.
Not far away, also on Main Street, Annette Barrett wants everyone to know Lacy's Florist is still open. The owner of the landmark business said she and her staff are vigilant about cleaning surfaces. And since most orders come in by phone, there is plenty of room for social distancing.
In the spirit of the times, she is offering a "Stay Healthy TP Basket," which includes a roll of that sought-after item, plus fresh flowers, soap and other handy supplies.
At Real Food, a popular Orange lunch spot with a thriving catering business, co-owner Paul Deigl spoke in blunt terms.
When the pandemic kicked into high gear, he said, “Catering went from potentially a good season to zero percent. We had a lot of things booked. They all canceled within 36 hours. It was very shocking.”
He said at the beginning of the crisis, lunch business dropped off by 40%.
For a brief period, his wife, Sarah, delivered lunches to customers waiting in their cars; payment was handled via a portable credit card reader.
It didn’t work out. On one busy and ultimately bleak day, lots of customers drove up for their orders while others, unaware of the changes, came to the door.
Social distancing was not happening. The Deigls realized they needed to regroup and make a new plan.
“We closed halfway through lunch. I’m more concerned about safety than I am about making money,” Paul Deigl said.
Real Food closed for two days last week so the Deigls could figure out a new way to do business.
As of April 2, the restaurant is temporarily closed
Even with all the challenges, Deigl said the response from loyal customers has been heartening.
“They have been so amazingly supportive, and they are rolling with the changes, like we are, and adapting,” he said.
At 3 B’s Bar and Grill and Mountainview Barbecue on James Madison Highway, the Pavone family also had to think fast.
Ben Pavone said the family business’ food truck was “absolutely booked all summer” by area breweries—until the pandemic changed everything. “They all canceled,” Pavone said.
With food and beverage sales tanking at the restaurant, Mountainview Barbecue got permission to park its truck at Orange Village Shopping Center, where Pavone is selling fresh beef, barbecue, chicken and shrimp.
It was a logical move, he explained, because otherwise, the truck “was just a paperweight in the parking lot” at the restaurant.
“You gotta do what you gotta do right now,” Pavone said.
He added that he and his father, Vince Pavone, and his sister, Cindy Marshall, aren’t charging extra during a rough time when meat supplies at area supermarkets have been very picked-over. To the contrary, “We’re trying to help out as much as we can.”
Elsewhere on the local foodscape, Gordonsville’s Barbecue Exchange appears to have adapted well.
On a sunny afternoon last week, pit master Jim Rae took a brief break from his duties as the fragrant aroma of barbecued meat filled the air.
“We’re still busy, so I’m grateful. I feel very grateful,” he said.
Chef Sam Harrison said, “I’m still surprised by how many people are ordering takeout. It’s doing better than I thought it would. It hasn’t been a 100% die-off.”
He said the restaurant has set up “landing spots” at area vineyards and shopping centers so customers can pick up orders close to their homes.
But the dining room, which seats 75, is closed, and the Barbecue Exchange has laid off employees in both the dining room and the kitchen. Harrison said the restaurant has simplified the menu so fewer cooks are needed.
Like the Deigls, Harrison experienced a brief spell of chaos when customers weren’t sure what the new rules and regulations were. When people still were allowed inside restaurants in Virginia, he had to intervene when there were too many of them lining up to place orders at the counter.
He said, “I had to separate everybody and remind them we can’t all be in here like this,” due to Gov. Northam’s restrictions on groups congregating.
Now, however, people place orders online or by phone and pay in advance. Bagged meals are delivered to customers waiting in the parking lot in their vehicles.
Not far away, at Gordonsville Plaza, Fabio’s Pizza is struggling.
Asked how business was going on Friday, manager Giuseppe Cacciolea said, “Slow, dead.”
A native of Naples, Italy, who has lived in the U.S. for 36 years, he and his family have been following the terrible news coming out of Italy, where the death toll from COVID-19 has been staggering.
He said he had to lay off a waitress at the pizza restaurant he has run for 17 years, but fortunately, she found work elsewhere.
Although customers still were calling in and picking up orders on Friday, Cacciolea said that in the past two weeks, his business had dropped off 60 to 70%.
“We’re hoping for the best,” he said. “There isn’t much more that we can say than that.”
At Food Lion in Gordonsville, things had calmed down since the mad rush of business two weeks earlier. Office assistant Myra Page said on that day—March 13—the store “experienced a lot of chaos,” as shoppers rushed to stock up with at least two weeks’ worth of food and other supplies, as per the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
With all checkout stations open and customers lined up with full baskets, the store’s employees took “no breaks, no lunches,” the Gordonsville native said, because “we had to keep going.”
Among the most popular items during the mad rush were toilet paper, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, luncheon meats, fresh produce and canned soup, she recalled.
Page was surprised that customers were buying so much rubbing alcohol. “But then I realized they were making their own hand sanitizer” by combining it with hydrogen peroxide, she said.
Throughout that weekend, after Gov. Northam declared a state of emergency for the state and closed all of Virginia’s K-12 schools for two weeks (a prelude to his decision to shutter the schools for the rest of the academic year), the customers poured into the store “like a herd.” She said traffic remained “pretty steady off and on” until the store closed at 11 p.m. each night.
Two weeks after the big rush, Page said she had seen spurts of heavy shopping in recent days but business generally had tapered off. And indeed, on Friday afternoon, the store was relatively quiet.
Why so few customers?
“People have gotten so much stuff that they’re good, or they’re afraid to keep coming out,” Page speculated.
The next day at Food Lion in Orange, an employee commented on the same phenomenon. She said the store had been “crazy” in mid-March as shoppers stockpiled but now the store was “eerily” quiet.
As she returned to her job overseeing the self-checkout stations, a coworker wearing a mask pushed a dust mop up and down the aisles. Other employees took pains to swab down all the high-touch surfaces, while customers made their way through the checkout lines and back outside, into the welcoming fresh air.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.