The Orange County School Board has a proposed budget, and it’s a big one. At Monday night’s meeting, held at Unionville Elementary School, the board unanimously approved Superintendent Dr. Cecil Snead’s bottom-line figure of $63,180,696.
A big chunk of that will come from federal and state coffers, but Snead and the school board are counting on county supervisors to crack open the piggy bank and come up with $2.85 million more in local support than they did last year.
The school board is asking the county for about $25.5 million—an increase of 12.8% over last year’s county funding of $22.6 million. Much of the increase represents the school division’s request for teacher raises.
According to Gary Honaker, chief financial officer for Orange County Public Schools (OCPS), teachers and other salaried school employees will see an average increase of 6% in salary, if the raises are funded. He noted that the amount of the raise will depend on where staff members fall on the scale, based on number of years served.
Last year, the state funded a 3% raise for Orange County teachers and other salaried employees. Snead has said localities are responsible for maintaining the level of pay that last year’s state funding made possible. If it is fully funded, the county’s share of the school division’s budget would add significantly to last year’s boost in teacher pay.
In recent months, Snead and his staff have told the school board that raises for teachers are essential if the division is to remain competitive in the region. Most other area school divisions pay teachers more than Orange County does. Faced with a teacher shortage across the state and nation, Snead is banking on higher salaries as a way to attract and retain teachers. He pointed out at a recent meeting that while some teachers have taken on extra instructional responsibilities (and received additional pay) to fill the gaps left by unfilled positions, that is not sustainable in the long run.
In addition to the raise for teachers and other salaried employees, other requests high on the list include funding for additional staff members, including an assistant principal, school counselor, social worker, special education teacher and special education support. A request of about $53,000 would pay for a GPS bus app so parents could track the arrival of their children’s school buses.
In addition, the division’s top budget obligations include increased funding for the Virginia Retirement System, FICA (Federal Insurance Contributions Act) tax and insurance.
In a pie chart that Snead displayed during the board’s Feb. 24 meeting, instructional needs account for about 69% of the proposed budget’s priorities for fiscal year 2021, while pupil transportation represents nearly 12%. Operation and maintenance services total nearly 8%, and technology accounts for about 7%. Administration, attendance and health expenses represent about 4%. The remaining amount, less than 1%, reflects fund transfers.
The overall amount that the school division is requesting from the county breaks down into three categories: $23.3 million for the operating fund, $567,000 for the capital fund and about $1.6 million for debt service.
OCPS’s total operating budget for FY21 is projected to be about $56 million—about $3 million more than that of the current year.
Based on the governor’s budget as of Dec. 18, 2019, OCPS expects to receive about $30 million from the state for operating expenses. That would be an increase of about $972,000 over last year’s state appropriation.
At the federal level, funds received for operating expenses are expected to be approximately $2.7 million—about $9,000 less than the federal share for the current fiscal year. Other sources of funding are expected to drop by $523,000.
Before presenting the budget for the board’s approval, Snead went over the highlights with an emphasis on the requested raise for teachers.
“This budget speaks to our values as a community. This budget speaks to who we are and what we value in this community,” he said.
Commenting later, school board chair Sherrie Page said she anticipates that the proposed budget will be presented to the county by the end of the month.
