It’s not just the mode of instruction and the way meals are delivered to students that have changed for the Orange County Public Schools. It’s also the way the school board conducts business, as the April 13 meeting made starkly evident.
In the old days, less than two months ago, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Cecil Snead sat on a podium alongside school board clerk Laura Byram and all five members of the board in the meeting room at the Taylor Education Administration Complex. In the first meeting of the COVID-19 era, Snead and Byram sat at least six feet apart at a table in the meeting room. Four board members were seated far apart from each other on the podium. On a video screen, District 1 representative Carol Couch participated via Google Meet.
Whereas all or most members of the superintendent’s administrative staff typically attended past meetings, only Bill Berry, assistant superintendent, and Yvonne Dawson, director of human resources, were present in person this time. Renee Honaker, director of secondary education, and Mark Outten, director of technology, weighed in via video.
The new setup was a way to comply with state rules enacted to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. In his executive order 53, Gov. Ralph Northam instructed everyone, except members sharing households, to stay six feet apart from each other. In executive order 55, he banned all mass gatherings, public and private, of more than 10 people.
With everybody appropriately distanced from each other, school business got underway as Snead provided update on several fronts. Significantly, he has enacted a hiring freeze because, he said, the governor made it clear during a recent address that he doesn’t want any new state spending.
The faces of board members reflected both disappointment and understanding as Snead told them that “the state has taken teacher raises off the table” for the time being.
The board acknowledged that a drop in state sales tax revenue, a major source of revenue for schools, would have an impact on funding.
Although Snead noted that state funding remains in flux, since there is stimulus money coming to Virginia and the general assembly soon would be back in session, he said local funding may not be what was previously anticipated, either.
He said, “What we’re looking at is, ‘What’s our reality locally? What’s our reality statewise?’ That’s why we’re sitting back and taking a ‘look-see.’”
A couple of days later, Snead said via email that the Orange County schools currently have 20 teacher vacancies for next year and anticipates filling 11 of those positions.
He added, “New hires, along with all other contracted staff, will receive written contracts once the budget is final. All contracts have language that references funding.”
In other news, 12-month employees have begun working in the school buildings again. Snead told the board that these employees typically will work two days in the office and three days at home. The exception will be custodians and maintenance workers who are resuming their regular, on-site schedules. He said later that all the buildings were fully sanitized before employees returned to work.
In response to a question during the meeting from District 5 representative Jim Hopkins, Snead said bus drivers still are being paid. When Hopkins pointed out there would be a savings on bus fuel costs due to the shift to online education, Snead confirmed that but added that providing computers and USB drives to many students had added to the division’s expenses.
There is an interesting local bright spot amid the havoc that the pandemic has caused school divisions all across the state and beyond. Snead and Berry told the board that key construction projects can begin ahead of schedule, since the work will not disrupt school activities. Those projects include the installation of solar roof panels on a number of the school buildings and the construction of an enclosure linking the kindergarten and main buildings at Orange Elementary School.
Snead also announced during the meeting that Google Chromebooks and/or USB drives were being distributed to students who don’t have computers or internet access at home. For students without reliable internet service, teachers will download assignments on USB drives for them. The students in turn will download their homework on the devices before returning them to their schools.
The distribution of computers and USB drives took place last week. Students and their teachers are now expected to be in contact online or by phone regarding assignments that will carry them through the unusual remainder of the school year.
Snead said Susan Aylor, director of special education, is working on a plan to provide programming for the division's children with disabilities.
Further, the school division is continuing to refine the distribution of free breakfasts and lunches to students. The superintendent said that from now on, families coming to the designated “grab and go” sites will be asked to pop their vehicle trunks or hatchbacks to eliminate close contact between staff and students.
Bagged meals are now offered every Thursday at four sites—Orange County High School, Locust Grove Middle School, and Unionville and Gordon-Barbour elementary schools—from 2 to 6 p.m.
In response to an inquiry from a board member about milk for students, Snead said milk is included with the meals.
Berry said that on March 19, the schools provided bagged meals to about 362 students. By April 2, the number had risen to 650.
Although the pandemic seemed to cast a pall over the meeting at times, Snead remained his usual upbeat self. He expressed gratitude to his staff for all their “courageous energy” as the school division moves into “unprecedented, uncharted territory.”
He added, “A lot of times, the decisions that we make and the directions in which we go, we don’t really know what the results are going to be because they haven’t been tested.”
He described the swift transition to online education as a “major undertaking,” especially given the need to accommodate students without their own computers or home access to the internet.
The goal, he said, is “to provide equity in a landscape that is not equitable.”
Given the difficulties of that landscape, he continued, “You can do something or you can do nothing.”
In the process of doing “something,” he said he knew criticism would be part of the process: “We can get kicked around a little bit, but that’s all right.”
