Orange County Public Schools will be providing meals during the summer. Meals will be provided to all children age 18 and under without charge on a first come, first served basis. Meals are free and no identification is required.
Drive-up, grab-and-go service will be available at Orange County High School, 201 Selma Road, on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., beginning May 28 and ending July 23.
Lunch and breakfast for seven days will be provided at one time.
For the current school year, the last day for meal distribution at Gordon-Barbour and Unionville elementary schools and Locust Grove Middle School will be Thursday, May 21, from 2 to 6 p.m. Meals also will be available that day at the high school.
