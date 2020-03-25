Today the Orange County Public Schools (OCPS) announced several changes to the free "grab and go" meal service available to children as the coronavirus pandemic unfolds across the state and nation.
Now that Gov. Northam has shuttered Virginia's K-12 schools for the rest of the academic year, OCPS's curbside service has been extended to June 25. A fourth pickup site--in Locust Grove--will open on Thursday, April 16.
School nutrition supervisor Linda Blair announced that children may pick up seven days of breakfasts and lunches on Thursday, March 26, between noon and 2 p.m. On Thursday, April 2, another seven days' worth of meals will be available from 2 to 6 p.m. Curbside delivery is available on those dates at Orange County High School and Unionville and Gordon-Barbour elementary schools. Children must be present to receive the meals, but no ID is needed.
The Monday curbside service has been discontinued.
There will be no meals offered the week of April 6-10, since that originally was scheduled as spring break, but Blair said via email that the additional meals offered March 26 and April 2 are intended to cover that week.
Starting Thursday, April 16, Locust Grove Middle School will be added to the list of locations where children can pick up the meals.
Bagged lunches and breakfasts will be available to children every Thursday from April 16 through June 25, from 2 to 6 p.m., at all four locations.
Blair said the free meals are available to all children age 18 and under and also special education students who are over 18. She said students also will receive education materials, including free books, at the curbside locations.
She commended the cafeteria management and workers pitching in for the unprecedented effort: "I am truly impressed and proud of our nutrition staff. When the announcement was made that school would be closed, the cafeteria managers immediately mobilized, bringing perishable foods from their kitchens to the feeding sites. In this way, there was very little waste."
She added, "Meals are being prepared and packaged at the school site. All of our food is purchased from approved vendors that we work with during the school year. Each site is overseen by a cafeteria manager who is certified in food safety and trained on COVID-19 recommendations.
"We are practicing social distancing rules of [staying] six feet apart [with] no more than 10 people in one room. This work is being completed by school nutrition employees on a voluntary basis. Nutrition employees who volunteer to work are being compensated for their time. We currently have 40 school nutrition employees helping at the school sites."
Other OCPS employees, including principals, are stationed at the pickup sites to hand the bags through vehicles windows to families driving up for the meals.
Pausing during her curbside duties earlier this week at Orange County High School, Orange Elementary School assistant principal Christy Yancey expressed the feelings of many school employees suddenly cut off from their students.
"I miss my kiddos," Yancy said, her eyes briefly tearing up. She said it's very strange walking into a school building during the day with "no kids there."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.