When the going gets tough, the tough log onto Zoom and make plans for educating students abruptly sent home in the midst of a public health crisis.
Such was the case last Friday when teachers across the Orange County Public Schools (OCPS) convened online, via Zoom video conferences, with their principals.
According to Superintendent of Schools Dr. Cecil Snead, writing on his blog, “The purpose of these meetings was to inform the faculty of the general ‘big picture’ plan and to leverage their expertise in content creation and delivery.”
Translation: We may be in the middle of a pandemic, but the school year is not over.
On what turned out to be the last day that OCPS classes met in person—Friday, March 13—students received homework packets that were supposed to keep them occupied for two weeks, if the school division had to close for two weeks beginning March 16.
In fact, that was exactly what happened, by order of Gov. Ralph Northam. Snead then announced he was shuttering OCPS for an additional two weeks. The school community barely had time to absorb that news when Northam closed K-12 schools across the state for the remainder of the school year.
On Tuesday, Snead said that students in grades two through 12 without access to computers will receive Chromebooks the week of April 13. Further, those without reliable internet service will be given USB drives with their lessons loaded onto them. The students will then return the USB drives, with their homework loaded on them, to their teachers.
In an added layer of preparation, Mark Outten, OCPS director of technology, said he is preparing Chromebooks for all grade levels, including kindergarten and first grade. He said that based on a survey of families in the school division, about 40% will need to be supplied with Chromebooks and/or USB drives so their children can complete their school work—and the school year.
With plans previously in the works to supply middle school and high school students with Chromebooks by the next academic year, the division is more prepared for the sudden move to online instruction than it might have been otherwise, Outten said.
Renee Honaker, director of secondary instruction, said she and Judy Anderson, director of elementary instruction, have provided guidelines for teachers who will teach online using the Google Classroom platform. In addition, Honaker and Anderson have devised alternative methods for teachers instructing children in kindergarten and first grade and for those who have students lacking internet access.
In the face of tremendous challenges—limited internet access for many families, high on the list—Snead and his staff are working mightily to devise a reasonable instruction plan during these extraordinary times. They also are doing their best to remain hopeful and enthusiastic.
Nick Sodano, principal of Gordon-Barbour Elementary School, said, “During the remainder of the school year, it is my hope that teachers can provide some semblance of normalcy for students and that they can support students’ instructional needs by engaging them in new and innovative ways. This is a great opportunity to propel our students and teachers forward with digital learning.”
And Snead said, “We have an opportunity to provide a continuity in learning, free from the pressure of an SOL [Standards of Learning] assessment …. This is a time that students can demonstrate what they’ve learned in different ways and teachers have broad flexibility to assess it and broad flexibility in delivery.”
While Snead and the instructional and IT staff have been in overdrive—along with the cafeteria workers preparing bagged meals for students—local families have been sitting tight, waiting for word on what happens next.
John Floyd and his wife, Julie, have three children in the local schools. Floyd said they recently got two phone calls from teachers.
“Both were caring and concerned and made an effort to answer our questions and assess our internet access, etc. Problem is, they didn’t have answers to give because they are also in the dark; even about very basic things like, ‘Will the work sent home March 13 be graded? Will it even be collected?’ They were very honest about this; they don’t know.”
Floyd said he’d heard from other parents about the school division’s plan for offering Chromebooks and USB drives to those who need them. If that plan works out for his family, he said, “That would be very helpful.”
He said his daughter, Arden, is feeling the loss of the traditions associated with senior year.
“Arden is concerned about missing events like prom and graduation, but also experiences like helping wrap up the year for the Nature Appreciation Club and Art Club, both of which planned service projects which would build on the groups’ strengths. [There are] little things that are just slipping away.”
Still, he is not complaining.
“I think it is fair to say the whole family feels the school district is trying very hard and doing the best they can, but that it is really overwhelming. Few things can be said to be truly unprecedented, but I think the COVID-19 pandemic quarantine is one.”
For everyone wondering what in the world will happen to graduation during a pandemic, when graduation requirements are in flux and the governor has ruled out gatherings of more than 10 people, Orange County High School Principal Wendell Green said the milestone has not fallen off the radar: “We are in the beginning planning stages for graduation under our current circumstances. Recently, we have emailed all of our seniors to get suggestions from them about what they would like for their graduation.”
Meanwhile in Locust Grove, Brandi Witherspoon and her family also are dealing with the unusual turn of events. She said her four children have been spending 30 minutes a day working on their homework packets, which she said are “mostly worksheets that go along with books that were sent home from the classroom” on March 13.
She said her oldest child, an eighth-grader, “seems the most upset about all of it. He’s missing out on the last bit of his middle school year. Otherwise, everyone has been good about getting their work done. We have been having a lot of fun together, and I am enjoying the time with them.”
She added, “I think the main challenge for them is just not knowing when this will end—when will they be able to see their friends again, etc. Both girls have birthdays in May, so unless the bans [on group gatherings] are lifted early, all of their plans will be postponed. They understand why, but it doesn’t make it stink any less.”
