Orange physician Dr. Dena Jennings and her Imani Works Foundation has expanded the drive-up COVID-19 screening and testing site to adults beyond Orange County.
Early last month, Jennings announced she would offer free coronavirus screenings and tests to Orange County adults outside her office at 111 Short St. in Orange.
Last Tuesday, the foundation announced it was expanding testing to others from neighboring communities.
The site currently is open from 9 to 11:30 a.m., Monday through Wednesday. If you think you have symptoms of COVID-19 (typically a fever, cough and shortness of breath) and want to be screened for the virus, you don’t need to call her in advance; you can simply drive up.
Jennings is seeking to help people who “fall through the cracks” of the medical system and may be uninsured or under-insured, but she said she won’t turn away any local resident.
The test will only be administered to those who meet CDC criteria for testing, and she is limiting screening to 30 people each day on a first come, first served, basis. Everyone who stops by, regardless of whether they are local residents, will receive an informational brochure on the virus, she said.
While the screening is free, those tested (or their insurance providers) will be billed by LabCorp for lab results.
Participants are asked to bring an ID and their insurance cards.
