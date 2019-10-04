The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of an Orange man and charged him with conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree.
On the afternoon of July 10, Brian Keith Dudley was shot and killed in his vehicle on Dundee Road in Greene County.
After a lengthy investigation, involving the sheriff’s deputies from Orange, Greene, Albemarle and Culpeper counties, and officers from the Virginia State Police, Culpeper Police and Federal Bureau of Investigations, Robert Lee “Saddiiq” Webster was arrested early Friday morning in an undisclosed location in Orange County.
Webster, 41, currently is being held in the Central Virginia Regional Jail.
Dudley, the father of one son, was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Stanardsville. He was employed at Wolf’s Fixins in Ruckersville when he was found shot to death in his running vehicle this summer.
Anyone with information pertaining to this case is encouraged to contact Capt. David Roach or investigator Scott Murphy of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 985-2222.
