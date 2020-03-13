Orange Town Manager Greg Woods has proposed a combined $8.8 million 2021 budget to the town council that includes the town’s first water rate increase in more than a dozen years.
The $.02 per 100-gallon proposed increase would defray the cost of replacing an elevator at the town’s water treatment plant that transports chemicals used in water purification.
Woods said the town hasn’t raised its water rate since 2006 and the proposed increase would amount to $.70 per household per month.
The proposed budget includes $4.68 million in general fund expenditures (administration, police and public works), $437,489 in capital funds (the proposed elevator project), $3.7 million for water and wastewater operations. The town adopted a nearly $8.2 million budget for 2020.
Aside from the proposed increase in the water rate, Woods said the budget included no other tax or fee increases.
Woods is projecting an increase in town taxes collected from $3.1 million a year ago to more than $3.2 million this year. Much of the increase is attributed to growth in the meals tax ($75,000), communications taxes ($14,400) and transient/occupancy taxes ($10,000).
“We always budget revenue conservatively, so if it comes in over, we have additional revenue,” he said.
State funds ($1.2 million) and user fees ($175,800) are expected to increase marginally. He expects revenue generated from water sales to increase by more than $68,000 to $1.28 million.
Aside from improvements to the water treatment plant, the proposed budget also includes a 2.5% pay increase for town employees, additional donations and contributions (to the Orange County Free Clinic and Orange County Education Foundation), new public works utility trucks and additional police department equipment. Health care costs (4.8%) and Virginia Retirement System contributions (to be determined) also will increase, Woods said.
But the proposed elevator is the biggest new item in Woods’ proposed budget. And it may not be an elevator at all. Woods said the existing elevator that delivers dry chemicals to the third floor of the facility is unsafe. A replacement would cost $500,000 but that may not be the best option. If the town were to switch to a liquid feeding system, it could convert the elevator to a hoist and use the third floor for storage instead. That would reduce costs substantially, he said. In some ways, the $500,000 figure is a place-holder while the town determines the best course of action at the plant.
Either way, it’s one of three substantial looming improvements to the town’s water system that will need to occur in the next half a dozen years or so. The second, based on the town’s water treatment permit, would be a millimeter screen installed at the raw water intake in the Rapidan River on Spicer’s Mill Road. While Woods was doubtful of the effectiveness of that type of screen in the roiling waters of the Rapidan, he estimated its cost at approximately $750,000. The big-ticket item is replacing the standpipe on South Madison Street, which is more than 100 years old. The least-expensive of four proposed options, Woods said, is to replace it with a slightly taller water tank that would cost approximately $2.2 million. “We know it works there and at 12 feet taller, it would allow us to fill the Macon Road tank to capacity so they could be equalized,” he said.
In the meantime, to help pay for the elevator or liquid pumping system at the water treatment plant, Woods proposed the $.02 water rate increase.
“Only one other locality in Virginia has kept their water rate the same as long as we have,” he noted. “If council takes the elevator out of the budget, the $.02 comes out, too.”
At the March 16 meeting, Woods expects to get council approval to advertise the budget and the proposed increase for public hearing, with the council voting on it in April.
