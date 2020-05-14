Residents of the Town of Orange will head to the Orange Volunteer Firehouse next Tuesday to cast their ballots for two representatives to the Orange Town Council. And those who do will get to do so with their own pen, compliments of the Virginia Department of Elections.
The town election, originally scheduled May 5, was moved to May 19 after Gov. Ralph Northam’s efforts to move municipal elections from May to November failed. While the House of Delegates supported the governor’s bid, the Virginia Senate rejected it following a special session April 22. After that, the governor invoked his executive authority and rescheduled municipal elections two weeks later.
Orange’s 2,759 registered voters have two choices for two seats—unopposed incumbents Martha Roby and Rick Sherman. Both also ran unopposed four years ago.
Roby has lived in the town for 40 years and spent 35 years with the Orange County School System before retiring in 2011. Roby was elected to her first term on council in 2012 and has served as the town’s mayor (appointed by members of council) the last two years.
She said she’s running again to help see some of the completion of some key town projects. She cited improvements to Main Street and the completion of the North Street connector in particular.
Roby said one of the lessons she learned when she first got elected was how slowly government moves—even at the local level. “However, I’ve learned that it moves so slowly to guarantee we’re not doing something that will be harmful.
She said with three new members (Timothy Bosford, Elliott Fox and Donna Waugh-Robinson, each elected two years ago), the council has good ideas and a good working relationship.
“It takes time to learn how best to work with one another,” she said. “I think we’re at a good point where we can look at how the town can work with the Orange Downtown Alliance and the Orange County Chamber of Commerce to help the town and its businesses grow.
“This year, we know, is going to be a real challenge,” she continued, “and the consistency on council will be good because we really support and want to help our small businesses.”
Sherman, who has an engineering background, will be running for his eighth term on town council. He has more than 30 years of business experience at W.A. Sherman on Church Street.
He said he’s running again because, “I live in town. I work in town. I own property in town,” before adding, “and my wife let me do it.”
Sherman said the key issues facing the town always have been the budget and how it’s funded. “In the past, things always seemed to sort themselves out, but after the virus, with a big part of our revenue in meals and sales tax and people being unemployed, it’s all scary.”
He said understanding the challenges citizens face will be essential as council considers the way constituents pay utility bills and taxes, while considering the impact the coronavirus pandemic has on the community in the coming months.
“I appreciate the opportunity to serve the citizens of the town,” he added. “It’s a great honor and I’m lucky to serve.”
According to Orange County Registrar Donna Harpold, her office and poll officials are ready for the May 19 election.
The town election will be held—as it always is—inside the Orange Volunteer Fire House on Caroline Street. Harpold said doors will be propped open to allow air flow and the floor will be marked with painter’s tape so voters can safely social distance themselves from one another.
“Anyone who has been to a store lately should be familiar with what that looks like,” she noted.
She plans to have an election official staff the door to make sure there aren’t too many voters within the polling place at one time.
In addition to sending the individual use pens, the state department of elections is sending masks, gloves and sanitizer and election officials will be following recommended sanitization protocols from vendors and the Centers for Disease Control, Harpold said.
Any voter will be permitted to vote curbside (without exiting their vehicles) should they desire, she said. Others can vote absentee.
Harpold said she had mailed out 30 absentee ballots as of last Friday. Four years ago, she didn’t have any requests.
While the deadline to request an absentee ballot has passed (May 12), those submitting absentee ballots must return them by 7 p.m. on election day, May 19.
Both candidates encouraged voters to participate in next Tuesday’s election. When both ran unopposed four years ago, they each were named on 55 of 62 ballots cast.
Roby said she’s hoping for a better turnout.
“We want people to come out to vote and to participate in what we do,” she said. Roby expressed confidence in the registrar’s preparation for next week’s election. “You don’t even have to have a reason. They’ll let you vote from your car.”
“The registrar has assured us there are safety measures in place,” Sherman added. “People can feel comfortable coming to the polls. We’re running unopposed, but we’d still like the citizens’ support. Of course we understand if they’re not comfortable coming out.”
The firehouse polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters who have questions about the town election can contact Harpold’s office at 672-5262.
