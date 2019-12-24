Two Culpeper men and an Orange woman were killed Monday in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 at the 173-mile marker.
According to Virginia State Police Sgt. Keeli Hill, the three victims have been identified as, brothers Jerone J. Lewis, 28 and Dejaun V. Lewis, 27, both of Culpeper, and Michelle Foster, 23, of Orange.
The trooper's preliminary investigation reveals that a 2015 Ford Focus, driven by Jerone J. Lewis, was traveling westbound on I-64 when he ran off road right going behind the guardrail and striking several trees.
Foster was the back seat passenger and was wearing her seat belt. Jerone Lewis and his front seat passenger, Dejaun Lewis were not wearing their seat belts. All three succumbed to their injuries and died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation with the assistance of the Virginia State Police crash reconstruction team.
